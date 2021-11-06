Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Antonio Harris' two tries added to the score he got for Jersey Reds in the against Ampthill a fortnight ago

Antonio Harris scored a hat-trick as Jersey Reds consolidated third place in the Championship with a bonus-point 32-17 win over Hartpury.

The hooker went over after 24 minutes for his first try before doubling his tally just before half time.

Dan Barnes broke from 22 metres out two minutes after the restart before Harris got his hat-trick 15 minutes later.

Cameron Jordan got one back for Hartpury before Brendan Owen capped off a fine flowing move for Jersey's fifth.

Josh Gray crossed in the final minute for Hartpury after a good passing move to provide some consolation for the visitors who lost for the fourth time in seven games this season.

The victory was Jersey's fourth win in six matches having lost just once this season.