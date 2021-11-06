Wales 18-23 South Africa: Malcolm Marx try sets up Springboks victory

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales at Principality Stadium

Wales' Nick Tompkins closes in on Handre Pollard
Nick Tompkins (right) took over at centre for Johnny Williams for this game
Autumn Nations Series: Wales v South Africa
Wales (12) 18
Pens: Biggar 6
South Africa (9) 23
Try: Marx Pens: Pollard 4, Steyn, Jantes

World champions South Africa battled back to defeat Wales in a compelling contest at the Principality Stadium.

Wales led for 73 minutes thanks to six Dan Biggar penalties setting up an 18-15 advantage.

The defining moment was a crucial try from replacement hooker Malcolm Marx, typifying the impact of the South African forwards from the bench.

Four penalties from Handre Pollard and kicks from Frans Steyn and Elton Jantjies sealed the Springboks' win.

There was a controversial second-half incident when Wales replacement Liam Williams was denied a try-scoring chance by a pitch invader with the scores at 15-15.

It proved a first South Africa win in eight years in Cardiff against an impressive Wales side who were missing many top internationals and bounced back from a 54-16 defeat against New Zealand last weekend.

The Springboks' forward dominance took its toll though on a dogged Wales, who kept out the visitors for so long and were indebted to a brilliant defensive performance from the returning Ellis Jenkins.

Injuries for Alun Wyn Jones and Ross Moriarty against the All Blacks added to Wales' missing injured British and Irish Lions list of Ken Owens, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Dan Lydiate, Taulupe Faletau, George North and Leigh Halfpenny.

South Africa were close to the side that defeated New Zealand last month although scrum-half Faf De Klerk, flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit and wing Cheslin Kolbe were missing through injury.

Sleepless night

The Springboks' preparations had been disrupted by the fire alarm going off twice at their Cardiff city centre hotel in the early hours of the morning.

It was Wales who started more brightly with a frantic opening which saw plenty of kicking in the wet conditions, with home wing Louis Rees-Zammit denied an early try after good cover defence from Siya Kolisi and Herschel Jantjies.

Rees-Zammit was back in the side alongside fellow English-based backs Biggar and Nick Tompkins after the trio missed the New Zealand defeat because the match fell outside World Rugby's international window.

Biggar and Pollard slotted over two early penalties each in a fascinating opening quarter as Wales mixed up their attacking game but were punished for sloppy mistakes in receiving kick-offs.

Flanker Jenkins, who was one of three changes in the pack alongside Rhys Carre and Will Rowlands, made his first major contribution with a superb turnover on his international return in the Welsh 22.

It was his first Wales appearance in almost three years against the same opposition he suffered a serious knee injury against in November 2018 and which forced him to miss 26 months of action.

His trademark turnover acted as a catalyst for defence to switch to attack with Biggar restoring the lead with a third penalty.

A lengthy stoppage saw referee Paul Williams in long conversation with television match official Olly Hodges about two incidents involving South African prop Ox Nche and Tompkins.

Williams adjudged the second obstruction incident was worthy of a yellow card because of the amount of offences with Biggar slotting over a fourth penalty.

The New Zealand official evened up the numbers with Rhys Carre sent to the sin-bin for the hosts' persistent offending after the Cardiff prop transgressed in a driving line-out.

Pollard slotted over a third penalty to reduce the deficit to 12-9 at half-time.

Springboks scrum strength

South Africa's scrum dominance was emphasised early in the second half even before they brought on their formidable front-row replacement trio of Marx, Steven Kitshoff and Vincent Koch.

A fearsome attacking onslaught from South Africa, inspired by replacement full-back Frans Steyn and wing Makazole Mapimpi, was halted in Wales' 22 by a brilliant rip from Jenkins.

Johnny McNicholl's clearance kick was collected by Jesse Kriel with South Africa yielding a penalty. It was a momentum shift with Biggar slotting over his fifth kick instead of the hosts conceding a try.

Steyn successfully kicked a long-range penalty effort from five metres inside South Africa's half before the Springboks' set-piece stranglehold continued with further fresh legs, and Pollard levelled the scores.

Wales made their own reshuffle with Liam Williams coming on for his first game of the season on the wing and replacing captain Jonathan Davies with Josh Adams slotting into the centre and Jenkins becoming the new skipper.

Scarlets prop WillGriff John also won his first cap before that bizarre incident occurred with an intruder on the field interrupting a try-scoring chance for Liam Williams.

After it had been investigated, Wales were awarded a penalty and Biggar kicked his sixth penalty.

Mapimpi appeared to have scored the opening try in the 69th minute after collecting a pass from lock Eben Etzebeth.

After reviewing the incident, though, referee Williams adjudged South Africa were offside following the kick from replacement Cobus Reinach because the players had not retreated.

Wales brought on Gareth Anscombe for Biggar for the final 10 minutes but South Africa started to dominate the aerial battle through the majestic Mapimpi.

There was no denying Marx from a driving line-out for an unconverted try as South Africa led for the first time in the 74th minute.

Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts made his Wales debut against the country of his birth but could not stop the South African success as Jantjies sealed the win with the final kick of the game.

Wales: McNicholl; Rees-Zammit, J Davies (capt), Tompkins, Adams; Biggar, T Williams; Carre, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Jenkins, Basham, Wainwright.

Replacements: Roberts for Elias (70) W Jones for Jenkins (42-45) for Carre (68), John for Francis (60) Carter for Jenkins 78, S Davies for Wainwright (54), G Davies for T Williams (68), Anscombe for Biggar (68), L Williams for J Davies (60), J Davies for Tompkins (78).

Sin-bin: Carre (35)

South Africa: Willemse; Kriel, Am, de Allende, Mapimpi; Pollard, H Jantjies; Nche, Mbonambi, Nyakane, Etzebeth, De Jager, Kolisi (capt), Smith, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Marx for Mbonambi (45), Kitshoff for Nche (45), Koch for Nyakane (45), Mostert for de Jager (60), Wiese for Kolisi (70), Reinach for H Jantjies (53), E Jantjies for Pollard (65), Steyn for Willemse (13).

Sin-bin: Nche (30)

Match officials

Referee: Paul Williams (NZR)

Assistant Referees: Andrew Brace (IRFU) & James Doleman (NZR)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU).

Comments

146 comments

  • Comment posted by Henrys Ford, today at 20:00

    Another halfwit at The Principality, who’d have thought it? My visits have mostly been spoiled by stupid women wearing daffodil hats who have no knowledge of, or interest in, the game and drunken oafs who spent the afternoon visiting the bar/toilets and spoiling the day for the sensible supporters. It’s time the WRU looked beyond their urge to squeeze the last penny out of ‘ the occasion’.

    • Reply posted by GR, today at 20:02

      GR replied:
      Absolutely, could not agree more. I don't go anymore for that reason.
      Most true rugby fans get a better view on the TV.

  • Comment posted by SA, today at 19:59

    As a South African I’m delighted to have won against the toughest team in the NH as we’ve lost on the last 4 times we’ve played at that Stadium. Our games against Wales are always tough tough proper test match rugby. Go Boks!

    • Reply posted by JCTC, today at 20:06

      JCTC replied:
      Thank you for a nice comment and thank you South Africa for a a good match :)

  • Comment posted by Voice of the Silent Majority, today at 19:55

    I say this as a non-Welsh supporter but they need to sort out the subs so that you are limited to 3 or 4 in a match out of 7 and that should be due to injury, exhaustion or poor performance.
    THis isn’t pointing the finger at any one team beams shouldn’t just throw an entire front row on at 50 mins to try and win the match, and each player should last 80mins. May resolve injury issues as well.

    • Reply posted by 123456789, today at 19:58

      123456789 replied:
      Fully agree

  • Comment posted by Logic Wins, today at 19:54

    I had thought that there were only two sports where you went backwards, rowing and the tug of war. Add the Welsh scrum to the list.

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 19:56

      Trytastic replied:
      Back stroke

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 19:56

    As I said, Welsh front 5 just mullered.

    Trying to out bore the World champs wasn't a great plan.

  • Comment posted by PhillyBlueBoy, today at 19:56

    Much better.

    Thought Biggar gave us more control and Williams looked sharp.

    Jenkins outstanding but no real drive from Wainright at 8.

    Wingers largely starved but playing against dumptruck defence.

    Front row a real concern though - demolished at every scrum.

    Take some heart from that boys.

  • Comment posted by shazdd, today at 19:37

    Need a new scrummaging coach

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 19:46

      Blott replied:
      Gethin should prize Adam Jones away from Quins

  • Comment posted by Ken, today at 19:56

    Gave the World Champs a real run for their money. Well done Wales.

  • Comment posted by having my say, today at 20:00

    Ellis Jenkins should now be skipper going forward, cool head and in control. Basham for all his talents needs to keep his and Jenkins the man to mentor him. A good performance from Wales but as insinuated above game got away from them because of indiscipline. Some positives to come out of this game.

  • Comment posted by Ex-Corshamite, today at 19:58

    Not much rugby actually played. SA too strong in the last quarter and deserved the win. Quagga Smith MOM for me, Biggar and Ellis Jenkins played really well for Wales.

    • Reply posted by jackgarvey, today at 20:15

      jackgarvey replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Ray Scarlet, today at 19:51

    Ellis Jenkins one of the best blindsides in the NH.

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 19:56

      vvales replied:
      Made of tough stuff, welsh you see.
      As the SA coach said during the week…” hard f’s these welsh never give up.”

  • Comment posted by Ruckedout, today at 19:36

    Really need a front row

  • Comment posted by Insert Name Here, today at 20:07

    Just two points from me….Ellis Jenkins was outstanding after a horrific injury that many wouldn’t have come back from. 2nd point…the ‘supporters’ that now have no interest in the game and only want to get stupid levels of drunk, are ruining the occasion for those that give a sh*t about this wonderful game. I include Instatwats and UTwat influencers in this….

  • Comment posted by TUCO, today at 19:56

    Well done to the Springbores. Did what they always do. Wales were nowhere near to scoring a try, during the whole match.

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 20:08

      Tim replied:
      Pretty much the same game plan from both teams which is why it is always a close run affair when they play.

  • Comment posted by 123456789, today at 19:45

    Better than last week. Now lets win the last 2 games and end onna high. Thought Jenkins was oustanding

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 19:47

      Blott replied:
      Remarkable coming back from that knee injury, made tough in Pontypridd

  • Comment posted by Ruckedout, today at 19:40

    Always knew we would fall in the last 10 minutes.
    Line out better, Scrum was appalling.
    Positives back row.

  • Comment posted by ThatGuy, today at 19:38

    Very good game to watch and great to see Ellis Jenkins back playing well too! Congrats to SA.

    Also the idiot who ran on the pitch will be sleeping with 1 eye opened for a while!

    • Reply posted by Ruckedout, today at 19:48

      Ruckedout replied:
      Dont know who that was that ran on the pitch.
      If anybody knows send his name and address to Liam William's.

  • Comment posted by cboz, today at 20:10

    hey wales! i want you to meet my friend. He's called 'try-line'. You should go visit him from time to time!! England popped over to see him 11 times today!

    Wales are so poor in the opposition 22 that even a downed fan can make them fumble around the try line!

    Shows Wales true colours that they struggle when the opposition don't get a man sent off, despite wales constant playing of the referee!!

    • Reply posted by Ray Scarlet, today at 20:13

      Ray Scarlet replied:
      If you wait long enough you might be a foot taller in the morning.
      I’ll just let you work that one out for a few days ….

  • Comment posted by SA, today at 20:04

    As a South African I’m delighted to have beaten Wales. Im aware that Wales have many key players out injured but winning in Wales is not something we have fine for some time do I will set yes please snd move into the next game. Great test match. Proper physical stuff.

    • Reply posted by ForgottenHowToLose, today at 20:15

      ForgottenHowToLose replied:
      Does anyone believe you're actually a South African?

  • Comment posted by appleeden, today at 19:51

    Wales made to look bad again. SA never really moved out of first gear, however Wales had nothing when SA stepped it up to win the game in the last 5 minutes. Wales need to focus more on playing the game rather then tying to slow it down to their speed. Moaning at the Ref and negative tactics fail.

    • Reply posted by Freespeechplease, today at 20:06

      Freespeechplease replied:
      Another troll....

