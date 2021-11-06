Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

By Gareth Griffiths BBC Sport Wales at Principality Stadium

Nick Tompkins (R) took over at centre for Johnny Williams for this game

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v South Africa Wales (12) 18 Pens: Biggar 6 South Africa (9) 23 Tries: Marx Pens: Pollard 4, Steyn, Jantes

World champions South Africa battled back to defeat Wales in a compelling contest at the Principality Stadium.

Wales led for 73 minutes thanks to six Dan Biggar penalties setting up an 18-15 advantage.

The defining moment came with a crucial try from replacement hooker Malcolm Marx to typify the impact of the South African forwards from the bench.

Four penalties from Handre Pollard and kicks from Frans Steyn and Elton Jantjies sealed the Springboks win.

It proved a first South Africa win in eight years in Cardiff against an impressive Wales side who were missing many top internationals.

Wales: McNicholl; Rees-Zammit, J Davies (capt), Tompkins, Adams; Biggar, T Williams; Carre, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Jenkins, Basham, Wainwright.

Replacements: Roberts, W Jones, John, Carter, S Davies, G Davies, Anscombe, L Williams.

Sin-bin: Carre (35)

South Africa: Willemse; Kriel, Am, de Allende, Mapimpi; Pollard, H Jantjies; Nche, Mbonambi, Nyakane, Etzebeth, De Jager, Kolisi (capt), Smith, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Marx, Kitshoff, Koch, Mostert, Wiese, Reinach, E Jantjies, Steyn.

Sin-bin: Nche (30)

Match officials

Referee: Paul Williams (NZR)

Assistant Referees: Andrew Brace (IRFU) & James Doleman (NZR)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU).