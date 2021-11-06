Wales 18-23 South Africa: Malcolm Marx try sets up Springboks victory

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales at Principality Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments39

Wales' Nick Tompkins closes in on Handre Pollard
Nick Tompkins (R) took over at centre for Johnny Williams for this game
Autumn Nations Series: Wales v South Africa
Wales (12) 18
Pens: Biggar 6
South Africa (9) 23
Tries: Marx Pens: Pollard 4, Steyn, Jantes

World champions South Africa battled back to defeat Wales in a compelling contest at the Principality Stadium.

Wales led for 73 minutes thanks to six Dan Biggar penalties setting up an 18-15 advantage.

The defining moment came with a crucial try from replacement hooker Malcolm Marx to typify the impact of the South African forwards from the bench.

Four penalties from Handre Pollard and kicks from Frans Steyn and Elton Jantjies sealed the Springboks win.

It proved a first South Africa win in eight years in Cardiff against an impressive Wales side who were missing many top internationals.

More to follow.

Wales: McNicholl; Rees-Zammit, J Davies (capt), Tompkins, Adams; Biggar, T Williams; Carre, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Jenkins, Basham, Wainwright.

Replacements: Roberts, W Jones, John, Carter, S Davies, G Davies, Anscombe, L Williams.

Sin-bin: Carre (35)

South Africa: Willemse; Kriel, Am, de Allende, Mapimpi; Pollard, H Jantjies; Nche, Mbonambi, Nyakane, Etzebeth, De Jager, Kolisi (capt), Smith, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Marx, Kitshoff, Koch, Mostert, Wiese, Reinach, E Jantjies, Steyn.

Sin-bin: Nche (30)

Match officials

Referee: Paul Williams (NZR)

Assistant Referees: Andrew Brace (IRFU) & James Doleman (NZR)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU).

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

47 comments

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 19:56

    Poor execution bombed that try, not the numpty pitch invader.

  • Comment posted by PhillyBlueBoy, today at 19:56

    Much better.

    Thought Biggar gave us more control and Williams looked sharp.

    Jenkins outstanding but no real drive from Wainright at 8.

    Wingers largely starved but playing against dumptruck defence.

    Front row a real concern though - demolished at every scrum.

    Take some heart from that boys.

  • Comment posted by TUCO, today at 19:56

    Well done to the Springbores. Did what they always do. Wales were nowhere near to scoring a try, during the whole match.

  • Comment posted by Springbok91, today at 19:55

    That ref is an absolute disgrace.. knew it when I heard his surname... Williams .. Great to beat 16 men on the day anyway 👍

  • Comment posted by Voice of the Silent Majority, today at 19:55

    I say this as a non-Welsh supporter but they need to sort out the subs so that you are limited to 3 or 4 in a match out of 7 and that should be due to injury, exhaustion or poor performance.
    THis isn’t pointing the finger at any one team beams shouldn’t just throw an entire front row on at 50 mins to try and win the match, and each player should last 80mins. May resolve injury issues as well.

  • Comment posted by Logic Wins, today at 19:54

    I had thought that there were only two sports where you went backwards, rowing and the tug of war. Add the Welsh scrum to the list.

  • Comment posted by marky_makry, today at 19:54

    It's the scrum what win it

  • Comment posted by Steve D, today at 19:54

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Prop, today at 19:53

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by dimebar, today at 19:53

    Some tired bodies out at the final whistle
    South Africa’s Garry Owen was out on his feet after that effort

  • Comment posted by Callum, today at 19:52

    Welsh fans blaming a pitch invader in their own stadium for their loss. Booing the kicker. Leaving in droves before the final whistle. That's before all their usual football esk complaining to the referee. A difficult team to support.

  • Comment posted by Globetrotter, today at 19:52

    If it hadn't been raining the Welsh would have been smashed. Boks looked by far the superior team at scrum time and most set play to be honest. Still a long way for Wales to go until they get close to winning regularly against the big guys...

    • Reply posted by SA, today at 19:55

      SA replied:
      Silly thing to say. As a South African I’m delighted to have won against the toughest team in the NH as we’ve lost on the last 4 times we’ve played at that Stadium. Our games against Wales are always tough tough proper test match rugby. Go Boks!

  • Comment posted by Freespeechplease, today at 19:52

    Well played Wales. Definitely more entertaining than the Lions attempts. Some excellent performances. Ellis Jenkins Dan biggar and Tomos Williams in particular.

  • Comment posted by Logic Wins, today at 19:52

    I think that the referee thought that everyone was there to watch and listen to him, not the players!

  • Comment posted by Steve D, today at 19:51

    Oh yeah, that idiot Welsh fan invading pitch. Really?

  • Comment posted by Ray Scarlet, today at 19:51

    Ellis Jenkins one of the best blindsides in the NH.

  • Comment posted by appleeden, today at 19:51

    Wales made to look bad again. SA never really moved out of first gear, however Wales had nothing when SA stepped it up to win the game in the last 5 minutes. Wales need to focus more on playing the game rather then tying to slow it down to their speed. Moaning at the Ref and negative tactics fail.

  • Comment posted by Steve D, today at 19:50

    Quagga Smith superb as was Steyn when he came in. Tough conditions with rain all game. SA deserved winners. That Scrum is awesome.

  • Comment posted by jackgarvey, today at 19:47

    A fantastic performance by this young, inexperienced Welsh team. Since the y beat England by a massive 20 points in Japan, and defeated the nigh t y All Blacks, the first choice guys out injured will need to work hard to get their places back.

  • Comment posted by 123456789, today at 19:45

    Better than last week. Now lets win the last 2 games and end onna high. Thought Jenkins was oustanding

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 19:47

      Blott replied:
      Remarkable coming back from that knee injury, made tough in Pontypridd

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured