England 69-3 Tonga: Hosts make rampant start to Autumn Nations Series

By Becky Grey

Adam Radwan
Adam Radwan's try was the first of 11 for England in a comprehensive win over Tonga
England v Tonga
England: (29) 69
Tries: Radwan, George 2, May 2, Itoje, Youngs 2, Smith, Blamire, Mitchell Cons: Slade 2, Smith 5
Tonga: (3) 3
Pen: Takulua

England launched their Autumn Nations Series with an 11-try demolition of Tonga in front of a sold-out Twickenham.

The 81,000 back for the first time since March 2020 were treated to five first-half tries from the hosts.

The pace slowed before Marcus Smith's try got the crowd on their feet and kicked off a late England onslaught.

The dominant performance came after captain Owen Farrell was unable to play because of a positive Covid-19 test.

England have much sterner Tests to come, as they face Australia next Saturday before hosting world champions South Africa.

England's attack lively in Farrell's absence

Head coach Eddie Jones has begun to evolve his side with the 2023 World Cup in mind but he was forced to make a bigger change than expected shortly before kick-off.

Just 82 minutes before the game began, England announced that George Furbank - who had never started at 10 in his four previous international appearances - would take Farrell's place at fly-half after the captain tested positive for Covid-19.

Many fans had wanted to see Harlequins star Smith given a start, but the fly-half had minimal training during the week because of a minor leg injury and veteran George Ford had been left out of the autumn squad altogether.

Despite the late change, England's attack made a rapid start as Adam Radwan - one of those Jones is hoping can be a future World Cup star - wriggled his way through defenders to score in the right corner.

After a more traditional maul try from Jamie George, England lost some momentum but endeavoured to give the fans what they wanted with moments of exciting counter-attack.

Furbank almost quietened those who doubted his last-minute selection with an impressive break that came dangerously close to an individual score.

But England - who welcomed new attack coach Martin Gleeson after a disappointing Six Nations - kept up their efforts with sneaky offloads and scything runs.

Eventually, Manu Tuilagi bulldozed through two Tongan defenders, proving he is well and truly back on the international scene, before Jonny May gave the fans what they wanted with a swan dive to score on the left.

Those sneaky offloads almost got England in trouble as Tonga full-back Telusa Veainu grabbed an interception and looked certain to score before stand-in captain Courtney Lawes somehow got back to put in an incredible try-saving tackle.

To round off a solid first half, Ellis Genge broke through defenders and set up Maro Itoje to score before Ben Youngs crossed on his 110th cap.

Speedy Smith shines bright

Tier two side Tonga, who lost 102-0 to New Zealand earlier this year and 60-14 to Scotland last weekend, provided a good opportunity to develop England's new talent before the next World Cup.

But after the break the old guard took their share of the limelight too. Scrum-half Youngs - who started with young hopefuls Raffi Quirke and Harry Randall both injured - ripped the ball out of the hands of Sione Vailanu and covered half the pitch to score his second.

But the crowd were eager to see the next generation in action and Harlequins fly-half Smith took to the field in the 53rd minute to huge cheers.

The 22-year-old immediately showed what he can bring to English rugby, screaming for a quick tap penalty and distributing the ball to May, who was brought down just short of the line.

Gloucester centre Mark Atkinson, who was a last-minute addition to the matchday 23 to fill the gap left by Furbank on the bench, came on for his debut but it was Smith who continued to impress.

The fly-half looked like he was playing in fast-forward and his quick hands were picked up for slow-motion replays on the big screen.

After Tonga replacement Viliami Fine was given a red card for an elbow to the head of Smith, Youngs made a break and a nifty offload to May on his inside saw the wing go over for his second try.

As the game hit a lull, a Mexican wave broke out in the try-starved stands but George again crossed from close range before Smith's score well and truly woke the crowd.

Henry Slade opened up a gap and Smith was waiting at his side to take the ball and give fans what seemed to be their favourite try of the afternoon.

England's other newcomers followed suit and Newcastle forward Jamie Blamire got on the scoresheet on his third cap before scrum-half Alex Mitchell scored on his debut.

Man of the match - Henry Slade

Henry Slade hands off a Tonga defender
Slade was a key leader in England's midfield in the absence of Farrell, making 71m and eight carries as well as beating five defenders

Line-ups

England: Steward; Radwan, Slade, Tuilagi, May; Furbank, Youngs; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Lawes (capt), Underhill, Curry.

Replacements: Blamire, Marler, Stuart, Ewels, Dombrandt, Mitchell, Smith, Atkinson.

Tonga: Veainu; W Fifita, Hingano, Taumoepeau, Kata; Morath, Takulua (capt); Fisi'ihoi, Ngauamo, Tameifuna, L Fifita, Halaifonua, Timani, Kafatolu, Vailanu.

Replacements: Maile, Uhila, Fia, Funaki, Havili, Fukofuka, Faiva, Fine.

Sin-bin: Kata (32'), Fifita (46')

Red card: Fine (69')

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 17:31

    Lots of humble pie to be eaten my many.

    Lawes just an inspired chpivmhoicece as captain. Fir a 6'8" 19 stone flanker to catch a winger from behind is just staggering.

    95+% performance.

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 17:34

      muddy wolf replied:
      Not just the tackle but got the ball as well.

  • Comment posted by sten, today at 17:31

    Owen who? Well done team England!
    Sterner stuff to follow though.

  • Comment posted by bionic boy, today at 17:33

    Carry on Courtney!!

  • Comment posted by Steve D, today at 17:30

    Smith just class. Manu back to his best. Itoje superb as ever. Lawes what a game, what a tackle.
    11 scored none conceded.

    That'll do.

    • Reply posted by jackgarvey, today at 17:41

      jackgarvey replied:
      You watched a totally different game to me. A pointless game with ha i w is left of england,s feeder nation

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 17:28

    Okay, so obviously can't celebrate too much as the Tongan team haven't benefited from too much preparation. However there are positives to be optimistic about.

    Stewart - caught everything and looks to be a great fit at fullback.

    Manu - back to his marauding best.

    Youngs - showed his class.

    Furbank - great game at short notice.

    Forwards - that is some pack with depth in every position.

    • Reply posted by MANUTILLIDIE, today at 17:31

      MANUTILLIDIE replied:
      Still get smashed by any decent team

  • Comment posted by toffeeforever, today at 17:41

    If England had stuttered through and scored 20/30 pts then the armchair critics would be having a field day so credit them for putting together a smooth performance and 11 tries.

  • Comment posted by chaos, today at 17:37

    How can you report on the game and not mention Lawes. Who on earth do you employ to commentate? Thank God the BBC are nearly defunct

    • Reply posted by appleeden, today at 17:39

      appleeden replied:
      Laws was epic today.

  • Comment posted by Sports-enthusiast, today at 17:43

    Tuilangi has to be one of the most genetically gifted Rugby players about. He has lost a lot of weight and he still is so dominant physically

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 17:51

    Just shows how much better England are without Farrell holding them back.

    • Reply posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 18:16

      Society needs less Gammon replied:
      What a stupid comment

  • Comment posted by appleeden, today at 17:30

    Tonga not the stiffest of tests however, there was a lot for England to be positive about. Let's see how there play against a more equally matched test squad. Positive future ahead hopefully.

    • Reply posted by jackgarvey, today at 17:47

      jackgarvey replied:
      Tonga are england,s main feeder nation for heaven,s sake

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 17:43

    What a difference Marcus makes. Long may it continue.

  • Comment posted by scotflyer, today at 17:37

    Are the Welsh on here complaining yet?

    • Reply posted by Steve D, today at 17:40

      Steve D replied:
      Of course!

  • Comment posted by baynham91, today at 17:55

    England fans really are so fickle. The fact the live text was just constant complaining about no Ford. When just a month ago people were clamouring for Ford to be out. England beat what's in front of them, Smith is rested but given enough to warm up, and people just talk about how it 'was only tonga', though they were better organized this week. Be patient, England's young boys are growing.

    • Reply posted by Sophie, today at 18:09

      Sophie replied:
      Yeah I was confused why they published that. Seemed completely irrelevant to what was going on.

      Yes Ford not being called up was a surprise but Furbank played well and Smith is exceptional. I think if we want to win 2023, we need a load of fresh blood in the team

  • Comment posted by baynham91, today at 17:48

    I wonder if Jones is keeping Smith in his back pocket for next week as England's attacking pattern changed dramatically when he came on

    Manu and Slade very good in the centres. Smith works well with Slade so would love to see them against next week. If Smith starts I imagine Dombrandt will as well - they make a good partnership.

    • Reply posted by wilts123, today at 18:01

      wilts123 replied:
      I think Tonga bring knackered and a player down helped , so the ideal time for Smith to come into the game . Hopefully he will do ok against the Southern Hemisphere teams .

  • Comment posted by kevla, today at 18:08

    Can only play whats in front of them and did that well nice to see youngs play with tempo makes so much difference

  • Comment posted by JONES 47, today at 17:47

    Please all remember. Its TONGA

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 17:49

      U172022112003 replied:
      Thats a bit disrespectful!

  • Comment posted by Sports-enthusiast, today at 17:45

    Us as English fans need to stop being so reactionary. Half the comments before the game were complaining Smith (who was carrying knock) didn't start even though Jones said he would have started.

    Tonga wasn't really at the races today, but the interviewer seems a bit rude to Tonga tbh.

  • Comment posted by Sports-enthusiast, today at 17:42

    Jamie George should have been a lot more involved with the Lions. He's brilliant

  • Comment posted by Bosnia Herzegovina, today at 17:46

    Congratulations to England.

    I will add that we managed to put 60 points on Tonga without the benefit of playing against 14 men 😉.

    Just kidding lads.

    • Reply posted by DavidM, today at 18:00

      DavidM replied:
      Yeh, net 20 points difference between the 2. I guess that's about right.

  • Comment posted by TV back room, today at 17:41

    Some positives, Steward at FB looked comfortable, Jamie George back to his best, Youngs consistent with very good distribution plus ripped the ball from their No.8. Some things to reconsider, Furbank not international quality, Curry is not a No.8 and do need a reliable goal kicker.

    • Reply posted by wilts123, today at 18:11

      wilts123 replied:
      The last on the list is Farrell!

