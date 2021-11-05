Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Owen Farrell tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday

Autumn Nations Series: England v Tonga Venue: Twickenham, London Date: Saturday, 6 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England's Autumn Nations Series opener with Tonga remains in a state of uncertainty with the Rugby Football Union still waiting for results from the latest round of Covid-19 testing.

Captain Owen Farrell tested positive for the virus on Friday morning and has gone into isolation.

It follows a member of the backroom team testing positive on Thursday.

The whole squad has undergone an additional round of PCR testing as a precautionary measure.

But no news is expected until Saturday morning as to who is available to face the Tongans at Twickenham.