Dan Robson: Wasps and England scrum-half ruled out for up to 12 weeks
Wasps and England scrum-half Dan Robson will be out of action until the new year because of a tear in his groin.
The 29-year-old, who has won 14 international caps, suffered the injury during their 27-17 Premiership win at Bath on 30 October.
Following a consultation with a specialist, he will have an operation on Saturday.
"The expected recovery period for an injury of this nature is up to 12 weeks," said a Wasps statement.
Robson joined Wasps from Gloucester in 2015 and has made five appearances so far this season.
"This is obviously a frustrating setback, but these things happen," he said.