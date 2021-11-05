Dan Robson: Wasps and England scrum-half ruled out for up to 12 weeks

Dan Robson
Dan Robson made his most recent England appearance against Canada in the summer

Wasps and England scrum-half Dan Robson will be out of action until the new year because of a tear in his groin.

The 29-year-old, who has won 14 international caps, suffered the injury during their 27-17 Premiership win at Bath on 30 October.

Following a consultation with a specialist, he will have an operation on Saturday.

"The expected recovery period for an injury of this nature is up to 12 weeks," said a Wasps statement.

Robson joined Wasps from Gloucester in 2015 and has made five appearances so far this season.

"This is obviously a frustrating setback, but these things happen," he said.

