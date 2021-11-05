Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Australia were crushed 53-24 on their last visit to Murrayfield in November 2017

Autumn Nations Series: Scotland v Australia Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 7 November Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Scotland welcome back captain Stuart Hogg and fly-half Finn Russell for Sunday's Autumn Nations Series meeting with Australia as Gregor Townsend makes six changes from the win over Tonga.

Centre Chris Harris and winger Duhan van der Merwe also come in after last Saturday's 60-14 win, along with second rows Sam Skinner and Grant Gilchrist.

Australia-born Sam Johnson retains his place alongside Harris in midfield, but winger Kyle Steyn drops to the bench after scoring four tries in the thrashing of Tonga.

Uncapped pair Ewan Ashman and Josh Bayliss join him among the replacements.

The starting XV shows just one change from the concluding Six Nations win in France, with loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman earning his second cap after injury ruled out Rory Sutherland.

He is the only one of Scotland's eight-strong contingent on the British & Irish Lions tour not playing.

"While there were several positives to take from the win against Tonga we face a very different opponent in Australia," said Townsend. "We will need to bring focus, accuracy and aggression.

"We have been able to select an experienced team and this is a great opportunity to test ourselves against an in-form side, who are also one of the leading teams in world rugby."

Scotland are looking for a third successive win against Australia following two victories in 2017.

Scotland: Hogg, Graham, Harris, Johnson, Van der Merwe, Russell, Price, Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, Skinner, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Ashman, Bhatti, Kebble, Hodgson, Bayliss, Horne, Hastings, Steyn.