Australia were crushed 53-24 on their last visit to Murrayfield in November 2017
Autumn Nations Series: Scotland v Australia
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 7 November Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Scotland welcome back captain Stuart Hogg and fly-half Finn Russell for Sunday's Autumn Nations Series meeting with Australia as Gregor Townsend makes six changes from the win over Tonga.

Centre Chris Harris and winger Duhan van der Merwe also come in after last Saturday's 60-14 win, along with second rows Sam Skinner and Grant Gilchrist.

Australia-born Sam Johnson retains his place alongside Harris in midfield, but winger Kyle Steyn drops to the bench after scoring four tries in the thrashing of Tonga.

Uncapped pair Ewan Ashman and Josh Bayliss join him among the replacements.

The starting XV shows just two changes from the concluding Six Nations win in France, with Matt Fagerson keeping the number eight jersey from Saturday and loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman earning his second cap after injury ruled out Rory Sutherland.

He is the only one of Scotland's eight-strong contingent on the British & Irish Lions tour not playing.

"While there were several positives to take from the win against Tonga we face a very different opponent in Australia," said Townsend. "We will need to bring focus, accuracy and aggression.

"We have been able to select an experienced team and this is a great opportunity to test ourselves against an in-form side, who are also one of the leading teams in world rugby."

Scotland are looking for a third successive win against Australia following two victories in 2017.

Scotland: Hogg, Graham, Harris, Johnson, Van der Merwe, Russell, Price, Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, Skinner, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Ashman, Bhatti, Kebble, Hodgson, Bayliss, Horne, Hastings, Steyn.

  • Comment posted by Alexander, today at 15:02

    Going to be tight game, can't see much between the sides. We have enough to match the Aussie pack if our second row fires and the backs have more than enough to take the game out of reach.

    Big call on Ashman over McInally as well. Ashman has struggled for game time at Sale to start the season and this is going to be a big test for him.

  • Comment posted by having my say, today at 15:01

    An HYS about Scotland, surely a mistake! Chuffed to bits actually and I'm not Scottish.

  • Comment posted by Abraham Nigel Rothschild, today at 14:58

    This match will be a real litmus test for Townsend and his men. It's all well and good beating up minnows like England every year but can we beat an improved Aus side and announce ourselves as a team which can contend for titles?

  • Comment posted by The Malcy, today at 14:57

    This game should be a belter

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:00

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I can see both teams scoring at lot of tries as they dont do defensive rugby

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 14:56

    A Scotland HYS! OTS and Obsen be delighted.

    Anyway, very strong team there. Steyn scores 4 and put to bench but he'll probably get on in 2nd half.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:55

    Scotland over the last few years have got a great record against Australia and this match will be another close contest even their opponents have improved as a team

  • Comment posted by Abraham Nigel Rothschild, today at 14:55

    Good squad overall but surely Steyn is a better option at 13 instead of Harris. Steyn is solid in defence like Harris but he is much better in attack.

