England captain Owen Farrell has tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of Saturday's Autumn Nations Series opener against Tonga.

Farrell will miss training on Friday but the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said he may still be able to play the match.

The 30-year-old is isolating and will take further tests on Friday.

On Thursday a member of England support staff tested positive but the RFU says "England are continuing preparations" for Saturday's match at Twickenham.

