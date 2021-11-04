Harry Randall prepares to start for Bristol Bears in their derby against Bath this October

Bristol Bears director of rugby Pat Lam has encouraged scrum-half Harry Randall to come back stronger after he was ruled out for up to two months with an injury suffered while on England duty.

Randall, 23, was reportedly injured during a pre-Autumn internationals camp paddle boarding session in Jersey.

He was cleared to train but the injury to his hip flexor was later confirmed following a scan.

"I've seen guys get injured just stepping off the bus," Lam said.

"All sorts of ways they can get injured, it happens. Of course it's frustrating to lose a player like that, but it's no different when I lose them anywhere.

"I'm a realist and understand that players will get injured. That's why I always say to the guys when I name a team, everyone's got to prepare to play because so many times someone pulls out at the last minute and we just have to adapt and change."

Randall has started three of Bristol's Premiership matches this season and came on as a replacement in a further two.

It is the second time this year he has been injured while with the England team, having been ruled out for eight weeks because of an ankle injury in March, during the Six Nations campaign.

"When he came back this week he was obviously pretty down about it and I said to him it's another opportunity to get better," Lam added.

"As I said to him 'it happens to every rugby player, it's about how you react and how you bounce back and what you do with it. Are you going to be a victim or a fighter', and he said he'll be a fighter and come back stronger.

"It's frustrating for everyone but more in particular the player."