Autumn Nations Series: England v Tonga Venue: Twickenham, London Date: Saturday, 6 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Centre Manu Tuilagi will make his first England appearance since March 2020 against Tonga on Saturday, with captain Owen Farrell starting at fly-half.

Harlequins number 10 Marcus Smith, who has been struggling with a leg injury this week, is on the bench.

Freddie Steward wins his third cap at full-back, while Adam Radwan makes his second appearance on the right wing.

The team announcement was delayed because a member of support staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

No one else tested positive in a further round of lateral flow testing, with PCR test results due on Friday morning.

"The team and staff are following all Covid protocols and a training session will take place later this morning," said an RFU statement earlier on Thursday.

Northampton scrum-half Alex Mitchell is set to make his debut from the bench after Sale's Raffi Quirke and Bristol's Harry Randall became two casualties in England's injury-hit backline.

Head coach Eddie Jones had wanted to see Smith and Farrell play together at 10 and 12, but the England captain will instead partner Tuilagi, with Henry Slade at outside centre.

More to follow.

England: Steward; Radwan, Slade, Tuilagi, May; Farrell (capt), Youngs; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Lawes, Underhill, Curry.

Replacements: Blamire, Marler, Stuart, Ewels, Dombrandt, Mitchell, Smith, Furbank.