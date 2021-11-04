Wales v South Africa: Ellis Jenkins returns after three years out

Ellis Jenkins has won 11 Wales caps - the last of those coming against South Africa in 2018
Autumn Nations Series: Wales v South Africa
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 6 November Kick-off: 17:30 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Ellis Jenkins will make his first Wales appearance in three years against South Africa in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Cardiff flanker is one of six changes from last weekend's 54-16 defeat against New Zealand.

Prop Rhys Carre and lock Will Rowlands are the other recalled forwards.

Fly-half Dan Biggar, wing Louis Rees-Zammit and centre Nick Tompkins are included in the backline, with Jonathan Davies captaining the side in the absence of the injured Alun Wyn Jones.

There are two uncapped forwards on the bench, Ulster's South Africa-born hooker Bradley Roberts and Scarlets prop WillGriff John.

Roberts, who qualifies for Wales through his grandmother from Llandysul, was a surprise call-up to the squad for the injured Elliot Dee and Ken Owens, who is still missing with a back problem.

John was set to start against Scotland in March 2020, but the Six Nations fixture was postponed because of Covid-19 concerns.

Jenkins produced a man-of-the-match display in Wales' 20-11 victory against South Africa in November 2018 before suffering a serious knee injury in the final minute.

The 28-year-old missed 26 months of action before finally returning for Cardiff in February 2021.

He will replace the injured Ross Moriarty, who was forced off the field in the first half against New Zealand and is facing months on the sidelines.

In the pack, Carre starts instead of British and Irish Lions Test prop Wyn Jones, who drops to the replacements bench, while hooker Ryan Elias again starts.

Dragons lock Rowlands is named alongside Adam Beard with captain Jones also facing months on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury against the All Blacks.

England-based trio Biggar, Rees-Zammit and Tompkins return to the starting side after being unavailable for the New Zealand match because it was scheduled outside World Rugby's international window.

Gloucester wing Rees-Zammit comes in for Owen Lane, Northampton fly-half Biggar replaces Gareth Anscombe and Tompkins is preferred at centre to Johnny Williams, who scored Wales' only try against the All Blacks.

Scarlets full-back Liam Williams is among the replacements as he prepares for his first game of the season after having his appendix removed.

"South Africa coming to town, as world champions, offers a different challenge to New Zealand," said head coach Wayne Pivac.

"They've got a massive forward pack, they're big across the park really, and they bring a huge aerial threat.

"It's a big Test match and we need to get what we think is the best side out there. We're looking forward to having this side out there on the weekend and it'll be really interesting to see how we go.

"There's a lot of experience gone from the pack now and with what's coming in terms of the South African pack, with their experience, it's going to be a massive challenge for our boys and it'll be interesting to see who steps up.

"Field position in this game is going to be massive, with the scrum that's coming and lineout drive, so we have to make sure we're smart in how we play the game."

Wales: Johnny McNicholl; Louis Rees-Zammit, Jonathan Davies (capt), Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carre, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Ellis Jenkins, Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Wyn Jones, WillGriff John, Ben Carter, Seb Davies, Gareth Davies, Gareth Anscombe, Liam Williams.

  • Comment posted by bevyboy, today at 12:36

    Will we get any quality lineout ball, doubtful. Can we defend their driving maul, doubt that too. Can we run through them, nope. Only way will be to get it wide, or chip over the defence. Tactical kick chase has to be top notch.

  • Comment posted by Kevin, today at 12:34

  • Comment posted by Original Tequila Surfer, today at 12:30

    Decent starting 15 considering insane injury crisis. IMO the front 5 (apart from Beard) are not even #3 choice. Saying that it's a great BR & the awesome MOTM performance from Ellis Jenkins in 2018 was one of the best I've ever seen in any jersey
    Priestland should be the starting 10, Biggar bench, Tompkins is on fire for Sarries, LRZ/Adams as good as you get

    SA at full strength
    Best of luck Wales

  • Comment posted by kevjp, today at 12:30

    Its going to be a long afternoon. I appreciate this is the best we have but it's going to be very tough. SA have improved over the last few years compared to the dross they were when we were beating them.

    • Reply posted by Original Tequila Surfer, today at 12:38

      Original Tequila Surfer replied:
      "a few years ago"
      You mean SA the World Champions of 2 years ago

      The issue Wales are facing is that SA are at full strength and have had 4 months together.
      Wales have had 6 days together before the game against NZ and with the English based players only coming back on Monday they have 5 days before SA.

  • Comment posted by Ruckinell, today at 12:30

    I have a funny feeling that whoever loses they won’t be happy about the refereeing

  • Comment posted by DJ1968, today at 12:29

    How can Ryan Elias be included? He is not international standard. The inability to hit your lineout jumpers when the pressure is on is fundamental to a hookers role. Hope WillGriff gets on.

    • Reply posted by PWL, today at 12:36

      PWL replied:
      A malfunctioning line out is entirely due to the hooker.

  • Comment posted by Valley Commando, today at 12:29

  • Comment posted by Draigdu, today at 12:29

    Priestland should be starting and Anscombe or Sheedy on the bench. Biggar a good player, but his time is done. It’ll be World Cup all over again, ping pong and a few SA forwards smashing through our lacklustre defence.

    • Reply posted by Valley Commando, today at 12:31

      Valley Commando replied:
  • Comment posted by Nigles, today at 12:29

    Desperately weak at centre... S Africa's de Allende is going to have a field day against Tompkins & Davies. I wish Ellis Jenkins all the luck in the world...but behind a lightweight pack he will struggle to make a mark. Wales need a forwards coach of high standard desperately.

    • Reply posted by bevyboy, today at 12:31

      bevyboy replied:
      Totally agree with your comment regarding de Allende, he is a beast and will be hard to stop by Tompkins especially.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 12:27

    It's the Autumn Internationals. Yes, always want to win, but these games are essentially fund raisers for the various Unions, an opportunity to trial less experienced players for competitions to come, for entertainment and a good day out!

  • Comment posted by Lapinvert, today at 12:26

    I am a huge fan of JD2, but tbh he has not really sparked since the RWC, 2 years ago. I admire Pivac's loyalty to him, but the best chance of getting the best out of him is to pick Scott Williams alongside him.
    I get the impression WP has never forgiven SW for signing for the Ospreys when WP was still at the Scarlets. For that matter, WP still seems to have a downer on Stef Evans as well?

    • Reply posted by 123456789, today at 12:30

      123456789 replied:
      Steff evans isnt good enough defensively to be an international winger

  • Comment posted by Ellemerob, today at 12:26

    Oh goody. Let's have another HYS on Wales.

    • Reply posted by Valley Commando, today at 12:34

      Valley Commando replied:
  • Comment posted by Tony Di Wonderful, today at 12:26

    Whatever the score this weekend, its just fantastic to see Ellis Jenkins in a Wales shirt again. He can't get back the caps he's lost but he still has a good few years left .

  • Comment posted by Patrick, today at 12:24

    I’m liking the new look back row, could pull out a few surprises if they can gel nicely

  • Comment posted by MIKE, today at 12:23

    Gutted Ryan Elias is still anywhere near this squad
    Gutted for Scott Williams also who's been playing some good rugby recently
    Another cricket score is incoming probably.

    • Reply posted by DJ1968, today at 12:30

      DJ1968 replied:
      Agree with Elias but don’t think it will be a cricket score.

  • Comment posted by k5, today at 12:23

    It's about time Wales started winning big games without awj , he ain't gonna be around that much longer , I fear we,re heading back to the 90s if this current crop of players don't
    start delivering against these southern hemisphere teams

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:21

  • Comment posted by Greg W, today at 12:20

    Who?

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 12:24

      twinprime replied:
      Mrs. Jenkins lad I assume.

