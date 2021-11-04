Wales v South Africa: Ellis Jenkins returns after three years out

Ellis Jenkins has won 11 Wales caps - the last of those coming against South Africa in 2018
Autumn Nations Series: Wales v South Africa
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 6 November Kick-off: 17:30 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Ellis Jenkins will make his first Wales appearance in three years against South Africa in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Cardiff flanker is one of six changes from last weekend's 54-16 defeat against New Zealand.

Prop Rhys Carre and lock Will Rowlands are the other recalled forwards.

Fly-half Dan Biggar, wing Louis Rees-Zammit and centre Nick Tompkins are included in the backline, with Jonathan Davies captaining the side in the absence of the injured Alun Wyn Jones.

There are two uncapped forwards on the bench, Ulster's South Africa-born hooker Bradley Roberts and Scarlets prop WillGriff John.

Roberts, who qualifies for Wales through his grandmother from Llandysul, was a surprise call-up to the squad for the injured Elliot Dee and Ken Owens, who is still missing with a back problem.

John was set to start against Scotland in March 2020, but the Six Nations fixture was postponed because of Covid-19 concerns.

Jenkins produced a man-of-the-match display in Wales' 20-11 victory against South Africa in November 2018 before suffering a serious knee injury in the final minute.

The 28-year-old missed 26 months of action before finally returning for Cardiff in February 2021.

He will replace the injured Ross Moriarty, who was forced off the field in the first half against New Zealand and is facing months on the sidelines.

In the pack, Carre starts instead of British and Irish Lions Test prop Wyn Jones, who drops to the replacements bench, while hooker Ryan Elias again starts.

Dragons lock Rowlands is named alongside Adam Beard with captain Jones also facing months on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury against the All Blacks.

England-based trio Biggar, Rees-Zammit and Tompkins return to the starting side after being unavailable for the New Zealand match because it was scheduled outside World Rugby's international window.

Gloucester wing Rees-Zammit comes in for Owen Lane, Northampton fly-half Biggar replaces Gareth Anscombe and Tompkins is preferred at centre to Johnny Williams, who scored Wales' only try against the All Blacks.

Scarlets full-back Liam Williams is among the replacements as he prepares for his first game of the season after having his appendix removed.

"South Africa coming to town, as world champions, offers a different challenge to New Zealand," said head coach Wayne Pivac.

"They've got a massive forward pack, they're big across the park really, and they bring a huge aerial threat.

"It's a big Test match and we need to get what we think is the best side out there. We're looking forward to having this side out there on the weekend and it'll be really interesting to see how we go.

"There's a lot of experience gone from the pack now and with what's coming in terms of the South African pack, with their experience, it's going to be a massive challenge for our boys and it'll be interesting to see who steps up.

"Field position in this game is going to be massive, with the scrum that's coming and lineout drive, so we have to make sure we're smart in how we play the game."

Wales: Johnny McNicholl; Louis Rees-Zammit, Jonathan Davies (capt), Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carre, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Ellis Jenkins, Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Wyn Jones, WillGriff John, Ben Carter, Seb Davies, Gareth Davies, Gareth Anscombe, Liam Williams.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 12:27

    It's the Autumn Internationals. Yes, always want to win, but these games are essentially fund raisers for the various Unions, an opportunity to trial less experienced players for competitions to come, for entertainment and a good day out!

  • Comment posted by Lapinvert, today at 12:26

    I am a huge fan of JD2, but tbh he has not really sparked since the RWC, 2 years ago. I admire Pivac's loyalty to him, but the best chance of getting the best out of him is to pick Scott Williams alongside him.
    I get the impression WP has never forgiven SW for signing for the Ospreys when WP was still at the Scarlets. For that matter, WP still seems to have a downer on Stef Evans as well?

  • Comment posted by Ellemerob, today at 12:26

    Oh goody. Let's have another HYS on Wales.

  • Comment posted by Tony Di Wonderful, today at 12:26

    Whatever the score this weekend, its just fantastic to see Ellis Jenkins in a Wales shirt again. He can't get back the caps he's lost but he still has a good few years left .

  • Comment posted by Patrick, today at 12:24

    I’m liking the new look back row, could pull out a few surprises if they can gel nicely

  • Comment posted by Abraham Nigel Rothschild, today at 12:24

    And no COVID cases in sight in either squad. Just goes to show the strength of the Celts and Dutch immune systems in comparison to certain other nations.

  • Comment posted by MIKE, today at 12:23

    Gutted Ryan Elias is still anywhere near this squad
    Gutted for Scott Williams also who's been playing some good rugby recently
    Another cricket score is incoming probably.

  • Comment posted by k5, today at 12:23

    It's about time Wales started winning big games without awj , he ain't gonna be around that much longer , I fear we,re heading back to the 90s if this current crop of players don't
    start delivering against these southern hemisphere teams

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:21

  • Comment posted by Greg W, today at 12:20

    Who?

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 12:24

      twinprime replied:
      Mrs. Jenkins lad I assume.

  • Comment posted by llareggub, today at 12:19

    Pivac showing loyalty to Elias & JD2 but rolling the dice in other areas with Roberts & Seb Davies. We need a better performance even if a victory may well be beyond us. I think the objective should be to unearth some genuine depth of talent at international level, not just keep picking decent club/regional players in what many are viewing as desperate moves.

  • Comment posted by Asterix, today at 12:18

    Not a bad squad considering injuries, but I worry about Tomkins defensively, the front row need to play above themselves or we will concede scrum penalties and with it field position, points, penalty tries and yellow cards. Also strange not to have a specialist back rower on the bench. Yes we have injuries but Seb Davies is no back row. Great to see Ellis J back and pleased WillGriff John is in

    • Reply posted by Cardiff exile, today at 12:26

      Cardiff exile replied:
      Well said...i wouldn't have Tomkins anywhere near the squad, and Carrey, although good in the loose, is well below the standard needed for scrummaging against SA.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:16

  • Comment posted by baz, today at 12:16

    I’m not surprised of the team - asking a lot of anscombe, I suspect the front row will really struggle. I can’t see us getting close to the boks sadly.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 12:15

    Obviously we are hampered massively by injuries especially in the back row. At a loss to understand why Carre is in instead of Wyn Jones though. Relative strength on the bench with Davies/Anscome/Williams to come on. Come on WALES!!!

  • Comment posted by badwolf, today at 12:15

    What flimsy excuse will the welsh come up with for this hammering

    • Reply posted by Patrick, today at 12:26

      Patrick replied:
      Trying to live up to that scary nickname you gave yourself hahahaha

  • Comment posted by having my say, today at 12:14

    Bished bashed and bokked by 7pm on Saturday!

  • Comment posted by mth, today at 12:14

  • Comment posted by Ruckedout, today at 12:14

    Seb Davies, Ryan Elias, Rhys Carre. These guys need to be playing for their international careers.
    No Scott William's inform centre.
    Let's hope Pivac and co see something we dont.

  • Comment posted by Lapinvert, today at 12:13

    Anscombe in favour of Priestland and Sheedy (and Jarrod) ??
    I know the cupboard is almost bare at hooker, but what a negative signal to youngsters in the regions to fast track Roberts with such unseemly haste.
    I cannot understand why there is no place for Scott Williams in the 23.
    Back row looks great, but would have preferred Young to cover on the bench.

    • Reply posted by Ruckedout, today at 12:17

      Ruckedout replied:
      Yea you got it spot on,

