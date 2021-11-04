Freddie Burns returned to Leicester Tigers following spells with Bath and Japanese side Toyota Jido Shokki

"My agent rang me and asked me what I wanted to do next year. I said I'm only coming back to England to play for Leicester or Gloucester."

"He said, 'well that's good news, because Steve Borthwick wants to talk to you'."

Freddie Burns is one of English rugby union's most engaging characters. He talks openly with the media, even telling a press conference this week how rugby union can reach new audiences.

"I was watching Drive To Survive [Netflix's Formula 1 documentary] and I realised rugby is quite dated in the way it advertises itself to a younger audience," he said. "It needs to be glamourised a little bit.

"If things like that are available, the stories behind the game, how things work, that will be the blueprint for trying to make rugby a little bit bigger globally."

The fly-half, capped five times by England, is back at Leicester Tigers for a second spell, having left Welford Road in 2017 to join Bath. He has just returned from a year away in Japan - playing for second division side Toyota Jido Shokki.

Burns played for Leicester 76 times between 2014-17, scoring 598 points

After Leicester's tremendous win at Northampton last weekend, Burns said how happy he was to return despite the fact "the money was good, and it was easy money" in Japan.

"I played in the second division, so the rugby was easy in comparison to rugby over here, and the intensity of the Premiership," the 31-year-old said.

"Everyone knows the financial benefit of any player going to Japan, which is something to consider if you're at the tail-end of your career.

"But it was an invaluable personal experience. I'm over the moon I made that decision."

Burns played seven times for the Shuttles, who play in the city of Nagoya.

"I feel like I've definitely matured," he said. "Japan really made me check my ego. You realise your value can be put elsewhere.

"When there's a few thousand in the stands, and nobody's watching back home, you don't check your player ratings in the paper, or reply to social media.

"You ask yourself where your value is in rugby. It's working hard with mates, trying to win, and having their respect. I let a lot less external pressure affect me now."

Burns re-signed for Tigers in the summer, returning to a club where he was exceptionally popular with supporters, but he publicly expressed his disappointment about the manner of his departure.

His darting runs and dependable kicking made him a fan's favourite during his first spell at Welford Road. There is no sign of that changing.

"I cannot speak highly enough of Freddie Burns", added Leicester head coach Borthwick.

Burns playing against the man who is now Leicester's head coach, Steve Borthwick (right)

"What he does around the training field, his interaction with younger players around the squad brings it together.

"The fans love him, and I think he loves them. The fans played a big role in him returning."

Burns, born in Bath, had a connection going back a long way with Borthwick, who started his career in the city.

"I know Steve well. My old man used to do his drains," Burns said.

Borthwick laughed heartily remembering it: "I do remember that. He was a great bloke. I would highly recommend his work, but I think he's sold the business."

Leicester has changed quite a bit since Burns left four years ago. There has been a complete revamp of personnel on and off the field. The club fought off relegation and financial collapse due to Covid-19.

Under Borthwick, Leicester - the dominant force of English rugby for decades - seem to have rediscovered some of their winning formula.

Burns scored the Premiership's try of the month for October against Worcester

"The environment feels international," he said.

"The vision and drive from the coaching staff is what sets it apart, we're no longer trying to be a Leicester team that didn't make the top four. We're competing and come the sharp end of the season we want to be fighting for silverware," he added.

"But it's still Leicester at the core. The fans, the staff, some of the players and the club more generally is still massive. It's a team I hold incredibly dear to my heart."

Burns has made six appearances this season, and is yet to start at his favoured position of fly-half. George Ford, a man Burns expected to be called up to the England squad, is keeping him out of that spot at the moment. Leicester have won their opening seven games and are clear at the top of the table.

He instead has largely found himself in a relatively unfamiliar place, at full-back. He played there during the comprehensive win against Northampton on Saturday and scored the Premiership's try of the month with a glorious chip and run against Worcester.

"Bar being on the front row, I'm happy to go wherever. I might kick off if I was put in the front row," Burns joked.

"I firmly believe I'll get a shot at fly-half, but I will do my best at full-back. The minute I get that opportunity I'm willing to step up and take it."