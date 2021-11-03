Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Australia head coach Dave Rennie is familiar with many of Scotland's players from his three seasons with Glasgow

Autumn Nations Series: Scotland v Australia Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 7 November Time: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Scotland website and app

Scotland number eight Matt Fagerson is relishing a reunion with "great coach" Dave Rennie, who brings his Australia side to Murrayfield on Sunday.

Rennie led Glasgow Warriors for three seasons, including to the Pro14 final in 2019.

And Fagerson credits the Kiwi with helping him to develop his game at Scotstoun.

"I'm very fond of Dave. I thought he was a great coach and he was really good with me," Fagerson said.

"If I was playing poorly, he would tell me, but if I was playing well, he would equally tell me that.

"We had some really good, honest discussions about things to work on and things I was doing well and why he was picking me or why I missed out on another. That was something I really respected about him."

Australia have won five matches in a row, including two against world champions South Africa.

Scotland scored 10 tries in their opening Autumn match against Tonga, but Fagerson says the squad will expect a much more bruising encounter against the Wallabies.

"They love to play from deep and they are pretty brutal in their clear-out and in the contact at the minute and they have some great tacklers as well," he said.

"They won't be afraid to play. It was a massive thing for Dave. They will be trying to play expansive rugby and trying to keep ball in hand."