World Rugby to vote on easing rules on player Test team switches

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Malakai Fekitoa
Malakai Fekitoa, who played for New Zealand in the 2017 Test series against the British and Irish Lions, qualified for Tonga after playing Olympic Sevens qualifying in the summer

International players will be able to switch nationality if revolutionary changes to eligibility rules are voted through by World Rugby later this month.

Under the new proposals, players will be able to represent the country of their or their ancestors' birth after a three-year stand-down period.

The likes of All Blacks superstar Charles Piutau could represent Tonga as soon as next year in what would be a major boost to Pacific Island nations before the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The World Rugby council will discuss the proposals at the next meeting on 24 November, with a 75% majority, or 39 of 52 votes, required for the ruling to pass.

What are the current rules?

Under the current rules, a player is "captured" once they have won a senior cap - a nation's 2nd XV and sevens team can also capture playersexternal-link - and are thereafter tied to that country and unable to play for another nation.

Rugby sevens' inclusion in the Olympic Games from 2016 has provided an eligibility loophole, with former All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa an example of a player who has successfully switched nationality after representing Tonga in Olympic qualifying events.

Fekitoa, who won 24 New Zealand caps between 2014 and 2017 and played against the British and Irish Lions, became eligible for the country of his birth earlier this year. He would be playing for Tonga against England on Saturday were it not for injury.

However, securing release from club employers has proved difficult for other players, while the prospect of playing sevens is weighted towards backs as opposed to tight-five forwards - the locks, hooker and props who are normally the biggest and heaviest players on the team.

What is being proposed?

Under the new plans, a player would be eligible for a nationality switch once they have not played international rugby for three years.

If they then have a "close and credible link" to another country - through birth or the birthplace of parents or grandparents - then they would be able to change nationality. Players would only be able to switch once in their careers.

In theory, it means players like Mako and Billy Vunipola would be eligible to play for Tonga, through their father, if they aren't capped by England between now and 2024, although Billy Vunipola last year ruled this prospect out. external-link

Nathan Hughes
Nathan Hughes, right, made his second England appearance against Fiji, the land of his birth, in 2016

The Fijian-born Bristol number eight Nathan Hughes, who won the last of his 22 England caps in 2019, would then be able to switch to his home country in 2022.

While the changes are likely to be supported by the Pacific Island countries, especially given the high proportion of players with Pacific Island ancestry representing other nations, there are concerns about the unintended consequence of allowing players to switch, as well as fears it could discriminate against other Tier Two countries who base their systems on home-grown players.

World Rugby has already extended the residency qualification period from three years to five years, with this ruling set to take effect from 31 December 2021.

  • Comment posted by Robs, today at 20:06

    'Ancestors Birth'?

    Given people have ancestors going back to the beginning of man there is a good chance people can represent a lot of nations.

  • Comment posted by Whynotme, today at 20:04

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 19:49

    You can do it legally with passports so why not. Maybe have a cap limit of 10? Anymore then you are committed to that country only.

  • Comment posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 19:44

    Cooling off period should be same as residency as it’d make players think twice about who they want to play for.
    The PI teams could be really strong if they’d be able to access correct pool
    Should be parents/5 year residency and played under 20 rugby

  • Comment posted by Murrayfield, today at 19:41

    Frans ten Bos was Dutch, he was in the British Army. He played Rugby for London scottish and that was good enough for the SRU. Remember Prince Obolenky, was he English? Many players in the Professional era move to play for clubs, in the time they are there, their home countries can call them up. However, there should not be any inducements to make them say "no".

    • Reply posted by LD Rob, today at 19:45

      LD Rob replied:
      Yes and that is the problem. Look if you are Scottish you play for Scotland and Scotland only. That goes for every other team. Things need to change. You declare your nationality and that's it. BTW all the home nations are at it but nowhere near the Aussies & Kiwis who just import all the kids from the Pacific islands when they are 12!!!

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 19:33

    Just cut to the inevitable & ask them who they 'identify as'.

    Private equity, 12 a side, Amazon Prime...all about the money.

  • Comment posted by TheKingofChrome, today at 19:32

    Joke. Everyone is at it, Scotland are going after SAfers, so are Ireland, Wales are in it and England France…not just the SH. The fact there are so many rules makes it easy to get around. Should be10 years residency from now on at least

  • Comment posted by kingofanglia, today at 19:32

    I don’t see how this is a bad thing. Would be great if the likes of Piutau/Fekitoa/Hughes could play for their country of birth at the next World Cup. Three years sounds about right for the stand down period.

  • Comment posted by dyetheskygreen, today at 19:31

    Why not? If you can change sex and still play then why can't someone change nationality?

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 19:29

    Trouble is here, if World rugby vote on making rules easier then it's going to happen despite overwhelming majority of fans seeing it's wrong.

    It's going to become even more farcical than now. I can understand why it's being suggested as South Seas players pillaged especially by NZ but it can't be right.

    • Reply posted by P2R2, today at 19:38

      P2R2 replied:
      SD such an inane and stupid comment....NZ pillage....more like NH sides....NZ and Pasifika players are everywhere in the NH....try another one...!

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 19:23

    Such an interesting question and thanks BBC Rug for posting. This is emotive and my POV (+/-)
    +
    You have residency and played in said country since a child (flag to mast)
    Grass roots is colourful as as such should be invested in
    Enriches the global coverage of Rugby
    -
    Impact on south Pacific Rugby
    Impact in grassroots nationality investment - post colts
    Reduction in local club scouting/investment

  • Comment posted by jondee, today at 19:21

    Its become a farce try selling rugby to young players on the basis that you work hard train hard and after many years you are ignored because a couple of players from X country are available.

  • Comment posted by Makadag, today at 19:20

    To stop NZ & Aus pilfering of pacific island talent;
    Use place of birth,
    Parents place of birth (exclude grand parents)
    10 year residency then playing for U20 team (not all nations have a 2nd VX)
    NZ historically given Pacific Island teens "scholarships" to then "reserve" them for NZ
    Aus the same for players from Fiji

    • Reply posted by LD Rob, today at 19:22

      LD Rob replied:
      Spot on!

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 19:12

    Rugby is becoming a joke, more like club rugby now.

    Stop the residency rule and go for playing for country of birth or parents (grandparents at a push).

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 19:14

      SD replied:
      Agree. Stop residency or make it 10 years minimum. Parents only.

  • Comment posted by Peter kavanagh , today at 19:09

    About time

  • Comment posted by Blott, today at 19:09

    Let the players switch but after a cooling off period, maybe 3 years to fit in with RWC selection

    There’s loads of players who did it, Michael Jones, Frank Bunce, Shane Howarth......

    Fekitoa, Folau, Rokodaguni, Solomona etc would enrich any team they play for so just do it

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 19:08

    No, no, no, no, no.

    We already have far too many players being bought up by big clubs as children then playing for those countries after the too short qualification period. This will kill Pacific rugby.

    Criteria should be:
    Nation of birth or 10 years residency (not 5), or parents place of birth and that is it.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 19:11

      SD replied:
      Yep 100% agree.

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 19:07

    Current rules are a joke!
    Genuine relatives, not Grannygate, are OK.
    They need to have an 8 year residency qualification period with exceptions for kids who move under the age of 15.

    • Reply posted by LD Rob, today at 19:20

      LD Rob replied:
      How many South African's are player for other countries? You don't qualify for Italy by once eating pizza....

  • Comment posted by Abraham Nigel Rothschild, today at 19:01

    Great news for us English! Eddie Jones was at Murrayfield the other day eyeing up some Tongans.

