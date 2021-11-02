Rory Sutherland played for the British and Irish Lions against Japan in June

Scotland have called up three uncapped props who are in contention to face Australia after losing British and Irish Lion Rory Sutherland to injury for perhaps their whole Autumn Series.

Northampton Saints' Nick Auterac, Javan Sebastian of Scarlets and versatile Wasps forward Robin Hislop have been added to Gregor Townsend's squad.

Scotland host Australia on Sunday.

"If they come in and are part of the environment, they're available," defence coach Steve Tandy said.

"It's not just to have a couple of days with us. It's for a reason - that we want to have a hard look at them. They'll be part of the selection process."

Scotland got their autumn campaign under way with a fine 60-14 win over Tonga on Saturday.

However, uncapped Glasgow Warriors flanker Rory Darge, who did not feature at Murrayfield, and Sutherland, who was absent as Worcester beat Sale, drop out of the squad through injury.

"The medics are still looking at a couple of things and we don't know the exact timelines, but it looks like it might be a struggle for the autumn," Tandy said.

Two Edinburgh players - forward Magnus Bradbury, a late call-up to the squad last week, and winger Damien Hoyland - have also dropped out after not featuring against Tonga.

Auterac, Sebastian and Hislop had all been called up to Scotland's squad for their cancelled summer tour.

"There's real quality in the guys we're bringing in," Tandy said. "It's a good opportunity to see these guys first hand and work together with them.

"The loose-head props are performing really well for their clubs and it's good to get them in camp. Some of the boys were here in the summer and the coaches spoke really highly of them."

Scotland's squad has also been bolstered by players unavailable against Tonga.

"The Exeter boys and the Lions boys were playing high-profile games," Tandy said. "Now they've come back in, but a lot of the boys stood up at the weekend, the new cappers, everyone performed, which was exciting.

"It's getting harder to pick the teams now. We're building some strength in depth and it was great to see the boys be ruthless on the weekend."

Australia are on a five-game winning run, averaging 30 points and three tries per game, but Tandy insists that Scotland will not just try to contain the visitors.

"We know the Aussies will have the ball for a long time as well, but we want to play our own style," he added.

"We've seen the style they play and they play some really good football, so we know we're going to be really tested."