Marcus Smith (right) had been expected to form a 10-12 partnership with the experienced Owen Farrell (left)

Autumn Nations Series: England v Tonga Venue: Twickenham, London Date : Saturday, 6 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Fly-half Marcus Smith may miss the game against Tonga after a minor leg injury restricted him to minimal training before Saturday's match.

The 22-year-old has been tipped to be given a run in the team this autumn in the absence of George Ford.

"Marcus hasn't done much this week, just a bit of ball handling," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"We've been conservative with him, but we are cautiously optimistic he'll be all right."

Smith's injury is one of a string of backline issues for Jones to work around.

At full-back, Leicester's Freddie Steward is a doubt with a leg injury, while Saracens Max Malins, who can play 15, is definitely out as he continues rehabilitation on an injury picked up on club duty.

Sale scrum-half Raffi Quirke is out of contention for the Tonga match with an injury picked up on club duty.

With Bristol's Harry Randall already sent back to his club with a hip injury, Northampton's uncapped Alex Mitchell seems likely to make his debut behind the experienced Ben Youngs at nine.

"We are never desperate, but we are keen for him to be involved in the game," said Jones when asked about plans to pair Smith with Owen Farrell at 10 and 12 being potentially derailed.

"It is not frustrating - it is part and parcel of preparing a team. He will recover well and if we don't get to see him this week we will see him next week."