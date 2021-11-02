Marcus Smith: Fly-half a doubt for England v Tonga Test

Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell
Marcus Smith (right) had been expected to form a 10-12 partnership with the experienced Owen Farrell (left)
Autumn Nations Series: England v Tonga
Venue: Twickenham, London Date: Saturday, 6 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Fly-half Marcus Smith may miss the game against Tonga after a minor leg injury restricted him to minimal training before Saturday's match.

The 22-year-old has been tipped to be given a run in the team this autumn in the absence of George Ford.

"Marcus hasn't done much this week, just a bit of ball handling," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"We've been conservative with him, but we are cautiously optimistic he'll be all right."

Smith's injury is one of a string of backline issues for Jones to work around.

At full-back, Leicester's Freddie Steward is a doubt with a leg injury, while Saracens Max Malins, who can play 15, is definitely out as he continues rehabilitation on an injury picked up on club duty.

Sale scrum-half Raffi Quirke is out of contention for the Tonga match with an injury picked up on club duty.

With Bristol's Harry Randall already sent back to his club with a hip injury, Northampton's uncapped Alex Mitchell seems likely to make his debut behind the experienced Ben Youngs at nine.

"We are never desperate, but we are keen for him to be involved in the game," said Jones when asked about plans to pair Smith with Owen Farrell at 10 and 12 being potentially derailed.

"It is not frustrating - it is part and parcel of preparing a team. He will recover well and if we don't get to see him this week we will see him next week."

Comments

Join the conversation

68 comments

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 14:39

    Vs Tonga, if Snith is injured then play Farrell, and then

    9 RQ
    11. JM
    12, MT
    13. HS
    14. AR
    15. FS or MM

    if OF can keep up and make them work, then great, if he looks like a Vet in the Colts, we know the answer moving forward

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 14:38

    It must have been that plastic pitch he plays on at the Stoop, oh wait....

  • Comment posted by pmboone, today at 14:37

    They've had him in the camp for five minutes, and damaged him already...!

  • Comment posted by Abraham Nigel Rothschild, today at 14:33

    One thing I've noticed is that us English seem to get injured by something like a gust of wind. Whereas the Celts can run through brick walls and come out unscathed on the other side. Not sure exactly why this is just an interesting observation.

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 14:37

      muddy wolf replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 14:27

    So long as he is OK for the big games. They can give Farrell a final run out against Tonga.

  • Comment posted by Abraham Nigel Rothschild, today at 14:26

    Flood at 10, Farrell at 12 and Ford at 13 problem solved. Use this triple F playmaking axis to unleash the dangermen in the back 3.

    • Reply posted by Original Tequila Surfer, today at 14:33

      Original Tequila Surfer replied:
      Are you here just to continually ruin rugby HYS forums with your infantile juvenile comments?

      Grow up will you

  • Comment posted by Just Asking, today at 14:25

    It's about time they stopped this farce of forcing club players a rest weekend for international money spinners. We saw 3 of the seasons biggest premiership matches (derbys, no less) miss a wealth of talent because they were rested this week. Over the next month we will see even more missed chances for these men to play for their clubs and encourage attendances to increase. test rugby is a joke.

  • Comment posted by kitchen, today at 14:23

    So is that back to Youngs, Ford (presume he'll get called up?), Radwan, Farrell, Manu, May, ?

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 14:22

    I wonder when the Scotland fans will get a HYS?

    • Reply posted by Just Asking, today at 14:25

      Just Asking replied:
      Scotland have fans?

  • Comment posted by Original Tequila Surfer, today at 14:07

    Was really looking forward to these beauties being unleashed on Tonga;

    15 Marlins, 14 Radwan, 13 Manu, 12 Slade, 11 May, 10 Smith, 9 Quirke, 8 Dombrandt, 7 Underhill, 6 Simmonds

    OMG that's just skill and blistering speed throughout

    Really disappointed

    • Reply posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 14:11

      TheLastKingOfEngland replied:
      Manu normally played at 12 and Slade at 13 when they've played together before, and I'd rather have Randall at 9 than Quirke, and Curry rather than Simmonds, but I can't disagree with your sentiment.

      If all that clicked it would be amazing.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 14:06

    Shame for the players and shame for the punters tbh. Quirke, Smith and Radwan are players that will get people up shouting in excitement rather than screaming why have you kicked that!

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 14:05

    Unfortunately as long as EJ is in charge Youngs will always be in the squad. I also don't see the point of playing Faz outside of Smith. He will negate all the positives that Smith brings with his boring kicking and lack of attacking flair. Should go for the club combo of Smith and Marchant with Slade at 13. Anyway I'm just an arm chair critic (as EJ coins them) so what do I know?

  • Comment posted by Thescribe, today at 14:03

    What is the point in picking a squad for the Autumn internationals a couple of days before a round of Club games, only for half a dozen to then fall down like nine pins at the weekend. Once the squad is named, say no earlier than 10 days before the opening international they should not be allowed to play for their clubs in any club games in between time. Its an absolute joke.

    • Reply posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 14:08

      TheLastKingOfEngland replied:
      The time it took to hammer out the deal between the RFU and PRL to get early access to players was monumental. I doubt it'll change now, so it's really in World Rugby's ability to change the rules.

      Though considering we've had Australian players ask to remain in their lucrative clubs in Japan for this tour, you're also probably going to run into some player objections as well.

  • Comment posted by PD, today at 14:02

    Ive seen the future - the year is 2035 and Youngs and Faz are still England's half backs...

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 14:11

      muddy wolf replied:
      Don’t worry Mitchell will be at 9.

  • Comment posted by dhphoto, today at 13:56

    Is there really a point to an international rugby match we already know the result of?

    England's 4th team would still easily beat Tonga. It's a money-making farce.

    • Reply posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 13:59

      TheLastKingOfEngland replied:
      The game has been set by World Rugby so both teams have to play it. As for should it go ahead, well tier one nations constantly get blamed for not playing the tier two nations enough, so cancelling one now would seem slightly counter productive.

  • Comment posted by Sanctimonius Progressive, today at 13:56

    Probably blessing in disguise, these games are always a no win for England and players

    • Reply posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 14:02

      TheLastKingOfEngland replied:
      I'd completely disagree. We've already seen that the guy is a huge talent at club level, and has the potential to be huge at international level as well. What he needs more than anything at that level, and with his international team mates, is time to develop.

      This was the perfect opportunity for him to get that experience.

  • Comment posted by Alan Lama, today at 13:55

    If Faz has to play at 10 then would be nice to see a midfield of Slade and Manu to provide some running and gain line threat. Feels a bit old hat though and Tonga is probably the game to experiment. Who knows what EJ thinks though!

    • Reply posted by neill, today at 13:59

      neill replied:
      As long as that's Slade at 12 and Manu 13.

  • Comment posted by FrankMario, today at 13:53

    Eddie broke Smith...

  • Comment posted by Semper Veritas, today at 13:53

    Undoubtedly a very good fly half, but like all successful rugby players toughness and resilience is as important as anything else. Many have never achieved their potential through no fault of their own but have been plagued by injury.

    • Reply posted by some girls are bigger than other girls mothers, today at 14:19

      some girls are bigger than other girls mothers replied:
      Probably true but hardly relevant

