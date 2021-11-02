Marcus Smith: Fly-half a doubt for England v Tonga Test

Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell
Marcus Smith (right) had been expected to form a 10-12 partnership with the experienced Owen Farrell (left)
Autumn Nations Series: England v Tonga
Venue: Twickenham, London Date: Saturday, 6 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Fly-half Marcus Smith may miss the game against Tonga after a minor leg injury restricted him to minimal training before Saturday's match.

The 22-year-old has been tipped to be given a run in the team this autumn in the absence of George Ford.

"Marcus hasn't done much this week, just a bit of ball handling," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"We've been conservative with him, but we are cautiously optimistic he'll be all right."

Smith's injury is one of a string of backline issues for Jones to work around.

At full-back, Leicester's Freddie Steward is a doubt with a leg injury, while Saracens Max Malins, who can play 15, is definitely out as he continues rehabilitation on an injury picked up on club duty.

Sale scrum-half Raffi Quirke is out of contention for the Tonga match with an injury picked up on club duty.

With Bristol's Harry Randall already sent back to his club with a hip injury, Northampton's uncapped Alex Mitchell seems likely to make his debut behind the experienced Ben Youngs at nine.

"We are never desperate, but we are keen for him to be involved in the game," said Jones when asked about plans to pair Smith with Owen Farrell at 10 and 12 being potentially derailed.

"It is not frustrating - it is part and parcel of preparing a team. He will recover well and if we don't get to see him this week we will see him next week."

  • Comment posted by PD, today at 14:02

    Ive seen the future - the year is 2035 and Youngs and Faz are still England's half backs...

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 14:11

      muddy wolf replied:
      Don’t worry Mitchell will be at 9.

  • Comment posted by Sarrie d_camel, today at 13:53

    Who wouldv'e thought that despite everything over the past year/months/weeks we'd still be rocking up to the Tonga game with Youngs and Farrell at 9 and 10! 🤣

    You couldn't make it up

  • Comment posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 13:49

    Great shame for the young lad if he doesn't make it. The guy is obviously one of the most exciting possibilities out there and this would be a great chance for him to set himself up for what will hopefully be a long and very fruitful England career.

    All we can say is get well soon Marcus.

  • Comment posted by Nick87, today at 13:51

    Noooo - should have had Ford in the squad as backup to 10

  • Comment posted by Colonel Sanders, today at 13:48

    Smith is quality. EJ needs to look after him with kid gloves and not start him too soon. he has years in which he will own the No.10 shirt.

    • Reply posted by JohnT, today at 14:47

      JohnT replied:
      He's 22 years old. Most top fly halves begin their international career at about 21/22. If he's good enough, and fit of course, he should play.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 13:50

    Bring back Ford?

    • Reply posted by neill, today at 14:00

      neill replied:
      Anyone who saw him dismantle the Saints at the weekend would agree.

  • Comment posted by How it is, today at 14:46

    Lets hope Smith is fit and has not had all his imagination and vision beaten out of him by EJ. If the fly half's job is just to kick the ball in the air, it doesn't make much difference who gets picked.

    • Reply posted by James, today at 14:51

      James replied:
      said by someone who has never played rugby in their life

  • Comment posted by Original Tequila Surfer, today at 14:07

    Was really looking forward to these beauties being unleashed on Tonga;

    15 Marlins, 14 Radwan, 13 Manu, 12 Slade, 11 May, 10 Smith, 9 Quirke, 8 Dombrandt, 7 Underhill, 6 Simmonds

    OMG that's just skill and blistering speed throughout

    Really disappointed

    • Reply posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 14:11

      TheLastKingOfEngland replied:
      Manu normally played at 12 and Slade at 13 when they've played together before, and I'd rather have Randall at 9 than Quirke, and Curry rather than Simmonds, but I can't disagree with your sentiment.

      If all that clicked it would be amazing.

  • Comment posted by Jamie864864, today at 14:44

    Other than Ford for Smith i am struggling to see who else could come in at 10. Furbank can play 10 but even as a Saints fan i think he struggles at international level.

    • Reply posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 14:48

      The miracle of Bristanbul replied:
      Simmonds? Umaga?

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 14:41

    As much as England will be respectful towards Tonga, this really is a chance for Eddie Jones to put in some new and fresh players; much like Scotland did. Obviously, Scotland didn't have all of their players, but I reckon Townsend would have played a similar team, even if he had.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 14:53

    Just seen the SA team for Saturday. All I can say is, good luck, Wales.

  • Comment posted by BLIMMER, today at 14:42

    If he's fit he may play. But I don't see Tonga being the side to make your proper home debut. They had a couple of cards for high tackles last weekend. I'd save him. Farrell like him or love him is just a tough, stubborn individual, he's loads of experience against Tonga. Take the sensible route

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 14:45

      muddy wolf replied:
      This is rugby not strictly come dancing. You can’t save a player for a game when he might not get injured.

  • Comment posted by pmboone, today at 14:37

    They've had him in the camp for five minutes, and damaged him already...!

  • Comment posted by Abraham Nigel Rothschild, today at 14:26

    Flood at 10, Farrell at 12 and Ford at 13 problem solved. Use this triple F playmaking axis to unleash the dangermen in the back 3.

    • Reply posted by Original Tequila Surfer, today at 14:33

      Original Tequila Surfer replied:
      Are you here just to continually ruin rugby HYS forums with your infantile juvenile comments?

      Grow up will you

  • Comment posted by Alan Lama, today at 13:55

    If Faz has to play at 10 then would be nice to see a midfield of Slade and Manu to provide some running and gain line threat. Feels a bit old hat though and Tonga is probably the game to experiment. Who knows what EJ thinks though!

    • Reply posted by neill, today at 13:59

      neill replied:
      As long as that's Slade at 12 and Manu 13.

  • Comment posted by cb, today at 14:53

    Might be a blessing. Farrell 10 for the Tonga game to take a few coming down his channel, then the Aussie game, Smith will be fit and Farrel might be benched so Smith can play w Manu to give the backline better balance. Just don't see Smith/Farrell working given Farrell doesn't break the gainline, tackle/jackel...the England backline to beat the kiwis, SA, french, aussies in 2023 reqs balance.

  • Comment posted by famousnumbernine, today at 14:51

    Eddie been cracking the whip too hard on the training park again?

  • Comment posted by Whatthe, today at 14:40

    Oh dear...how sad...never mind.

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 14:27

    So long as he is OK for the big games. They can give Farrell a final run out against Tonga.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 14:06

    Shame for the players and shame for the punters tbh. Quirke, Smith and Radwan are players that will get people up shouting in excitement rather than screaming why have you kicked that!

