Olly Cracknell made his Ospreys debut in February 2015

London Irish have signed flanker Olly Cracknell from Welsh side Ospreys.

The 27-year-old joins the Exiles with immediate effect after making more than 100 appearances for Ospreys since his debut in February 2015.

He also played six times for Wales Under-20s and was called up to the senior squad for the 2017 Six Nations.

"I'm really pleased to be joining Irish," Cracknell said. "It's a great opportunity for me at a key period in my career and I hope to play my part."