Billy Vunipola was replaced in the closing stages of Saracens' Premiership win at Harlequins on Sunday

Saracens and England number eight Billy Vunipola will be out for a month following minor damage to his knee ligaments against Harlequins.

Saracens confirmed Vunipola, 28, had scans on Monday after he was injured in the closing stages of Sunday's Premiership win at The Stoop.

British & Irish Lion Vunipola is not expected to return in November.

He was left out of Eddie Jones' England squad for the autumn internationals along with his brother Mako.