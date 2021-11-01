Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rassie Erasmus acted as a water-carrier during the Test series with the British and Irish Lions

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v South Africa Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 6 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT

South Africa expect director of rugby Rassie Erasmus to return for their autumn series opener against Wales.

Erasmus faced a misconduct hearing at the weekend after his criticism of match officials in the first Test against the British and Irish Lions.

World Rugby says his now famous hour-long rant was a potential breach of its code of conduct.

Springboks assistant coach Deon Davids said it was "always the plan" to have Erasmus back for the game in Cardiff.

The outcome of the hearing is yet to be announced.

World champions South Africa play Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, 6 November before facing Scotland and England on the following weekends.

They come into the series having beaten New Zealand in a thrilling finale at the Rugby Championship in October, while a depleted Wales suffered a h54-16 defeat by the All Blacks in the first of their autumn Tests.

Speaking at South Africa's base in Cardiff, Davids said it is always tough playing at the Principality Stadium, where the Springboks have not tasted victory since 2013, although they have beaten Wales in the knockout stages of the last two World Cups.

"We've got a lot of respect for our opponents," he said.

"If you look past the score of New Zealand and Wales I think it was a competitive game for 60 minutes, it could have gone any way.

"We know Wales will be up for it, they will be very competitive and will make sure they set things right in the areas they've identified."

Wales welcome back their England-based contingent, but await news on the fitness of captain Alun Wyn Jones and Ross Moriarty, who both left the field on Saturday with shoulder injuries, while Dan Biggar is also a concern having limped off during Northampton's defeat by Leicester.

Davids says losing a captain of Jones' experience is a "big loss" but "looking at the Wales team I think there's some quality guys that can take the team forward".

Springboks flanker Kwagga Smith faced the Lions in the summer and expects added spice to their visit to Britain after their 2-1 series victory.

"They will come out with regrets of what happened in the Lions tour," he said, "but we're excited for good Test matches.

"It's going to be different, the conditions are different up here. It's going to be a battle every game so we just try to focus on week by week and try to implement our game plan."