Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland host Japan later this month

Women's Autumn Test: Scotland v Japan Venue: Edinburgh Rugby Stadium Date: Sunday, 14 November Kick-off: 16:10 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Four players could debut for Scotland women against Japan on 14 November.

Shona Campbell, Holly McIntyre, Meryl Smith and Anne Young have been named in Brian Easson's 26-strong selection for the match at Edinburgh Rugby Stadium.

Worcester Warriors second-row Lyndsay O'Donnell returns to the squad.

"Japan have recently qualified for the Rugby World Cup as the highest ranked team in the Asia qualification process so this will be an ideal test for us," Easson said.

"It exposes us to a different opponent and playing style ahead of our final qualification tournament next year.

"The players are also excited to run out in front of a home crowd for the first time since 2019, especially as they've played mostly behind closed doors for the past 18 months."