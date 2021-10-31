Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lynagh's two late tries helped Harlequins beat Exeter 40-38 to win the Premiership final in June

Autumn Nations Series: England v Tonga Venue: Twickenham, London Date: Saturday, 6 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Harlequins wing Louis Lynagh and Northampton scrum-half Alex Mitchell have been added to England's squad for Saturday's match against Tonga.

Uncapped Lynagh, the son of Australia great Michael Lynagh, was selected in a training group in September but left out of Eddie Jones' initial squad.

The 20-year-old's inclusion comes after Australia last week expressed an interest in securing his services.

Mitchell replaces Bristol's Harry Randall who has a hip flexor injury.

Lynagh's call-up follows Anthony Watson's ACL rupture, which has ruled the Bath back out of the autumn Tests.

England squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire, Callum Chick, Tom Curry, Trevor Davison, Nic Dolly, Alex Dombrandt, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, George Martin, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill

Backs: Mark Atkinson, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Louis Lynagh, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Alex Mitchell, Raffi Quirke, Adam Radwan, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Ben Youngs