Eoghan Clarke's two tries proved key for Jersey Reds as they kept in touch with the Championship's top sides

Jersey Reds held off a second-half fightback at Richmond to win 26-20.

Wesley White's early try and scores from Eoghan Clarke and Ryan Olowofela saw the Reds lead 19-0 at half time.

But the hosts rallied after the break as Jersey gave away a number of penalties and saw Jimmy Litchfield and Lennox Anyanwu score in the space of four minutes shortly after the break.

James Kane's try got Richmond within two points before Clarke got his second in the final minutes for Jersey's win.

James Kane's penalty with the final play of the match secured a losing bonus point for the hosts who drop to fifth place in the Championship while Jersey are third, three points off leaders Ealing.

"We came through a lot of adversity today, the players responded really well," Jersey director of rugby Harvey Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"You can only get five points and we came away to Richmond, who are full of confidence after their victory against Bedford, and we got a five-point victory.

"It was a pretty dominant display first half where I thought our discipline was absolutely on point.

"Second half you'd probably say our discipline let them in, however we're pretty confused and I need to learn, and our coaches need to learn, how the referee was probably interpreting some of the laws."