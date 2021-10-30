Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dan Biggar made the first of 92 Wales appearances against Canada in 2008

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v South Africa Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 6 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Fly-half Dan Biggar has given Wales a fresh concern over the autumn internationals after limping off during Northampton's English Premiership game against Leicester on Saturday.

The 32-year-old fell heavily in a first-half challenge.

Biggar was not available to play for Wales against New Zealand on Saturday because the match fell outside the autumn Tests window.

But he could now be a doubt to face South Africa in Cardiff next Saturday.

Gareth Anscombe was picked to start for Wales against the All Blacks with veteran Rhys Priestland on the bench.

Callum Sheedy of Bristol will also link up with the Wales squad before their encounter with the Springboks.

Recently-recalled flanker Thomas Young also came off at the break for Wasps at Bath.