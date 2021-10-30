Wales 16-54 New Zealand: All Blacks seal seven-try victory

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales at Principality Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments264

David Havili tries to evade Gareth Anscombe
David Havili tries to evade Gareth Anscombe as New Zealand chalk up an emphatic win
Autumn Nations Series: Wales v New Zealand
Wales (6) 16
Tries: J Williams Cons: Priestland Pens: Anscombe 2, Priestland
New Zealand (18) 54
Tries: B Barrett 2, Perenara, Jordan, Papalii, Reece, Lienert-Brown Cons: J Barrett 5 Pens: J Barrett 3

New Zealand returned to the top of the world rankings with a seven-try demolition of a depleted Wales.

Two tries from Beauden Barrett and further scores from TJ Perenara, Will Jordan, Dalton Papalii, Sevu Reece and Anton Lienert-Brown, plus 19 points from Jordie Barrett, sealed the win.

Johnny Williams scored the only try for Wales, who were well beaten.

And captain Alun Wyn Jones and Ross Moriarty joined the hosts' extensive injury list.

Jones - earning his 149th Wales cap and passing former New Zealand skipper Richie McCaw's total for one country - was forced off in the 18th minute after tackling Jordie Barrett.

The injury was to Jones' left shoulder - the same one he injured in the summer against Japan before recovering miraculously to lead the Lions in the three-Test series defeat against South Africa - and he was replaced here by Will Rowlands, with Jonathan Davies taking over the captaincy.

Wales' wait to beat All Blacks goes on

Defeat meant that Wales' 68-year losing run against New Zealand continues.

Not many were expecting a first victory over All Blacks since 1953 and New Zealand eased away in the final quarter with some sublime tries orchestrated by man-of-the-match Beauden Barrett in his 100th international.

Wales were missing 20 players, with British and Irish Lions Ken Owens, George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Dan Lydiate and Liam Williams absent through injury and Cardiff centre Willis Halaholo unavailable because of Covid-19.

Wales also did not have access to their England-based club players Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau, Nick Tompkins, Louis Rees-Zammit, Callum Sheedy, Thomas Young and Christ Tshiunza, with the match being staged outside World Rugby's international window.

In contrast, New Zealand fielded an almost full-strength side and came into the match having recently won the Rugby Championship and scoring 104 points against USA.

The emphatic victory in Cardiff allowed New Zealand to leapfrog South Africa back to the world number one position.

It was the first game at Principality Stadium that could hold capacity crowds since February 2020 and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) reported a sellout of 74,500 for a game that raised £4m.

100 not out

Fly-half Beauden Barrett, who became the 11th All Blacks player to achieve 100 caps, was in direct competition with Gareth Anscombe.

The battle came 10 years after the pair had been team-mates in the New Zealand Under-20s side that defeated Wales 92-0 in the Junior World Championships.

Anscombe, who qualifies for Wales through his mother, had battled back from a serious knee injury suffered against England in August 2019 that had ruled him out for two years. He had only played three league games before starting against the land of his birth here.

It was a nightmare start for Anscombe, though, and a dream one for Barrett, who intercepted a pass from his opposite number to canter over - with his brother Jordie converting.

Anscombe settled down with an opening penalty after good work at the breakdown from flanker Taine Basham on his first Wales start.

The Barrett brothers scored 29 points against Wales
The Barrett brothers scored 29 points against Wales

A brilliant break from Aaron Wainwright from his own line released Owen Lane, whose inside pass to Johnny Williams was deemed to have deliberately knocked on by Beauden Barrett.

The New Zealand fly-half escaped a yellow card from French referee Mathieu Raynal.

Wainwright was penalised for not rolling away, with Jordie Barrett restoring the seven-point advantage, then - after Wales captain Jones was forced off - adding a second penalty after New Zealand prop Nepo Laulala spurned a try-scoring opportunity.

With the roof open because of Covid-19 regulations and the rain beginning to fall heavily, the All Blacks prospered as scrum-half Perenara powered over.

Despite the New Zealand dominance, Basham stood out with his contact area turnover work and ebullient ball-carrying.

Dragons back-row colleague Moriarty was forced off after a challenge from Laulala, who failed to wrap his shoulder and struck the Wales flanker on the head.

Referee Mathieu Raynal decided it was not a red card, with Moriarty having dipped into contact and Ethan Blackadder's tackle affecting Laulala's challenge, with the prop handed a yellow card. Moriarity was forced off and replaced by Cardiff lock Seb Davies.

Wales' woeful line-out continued to hamper them, though. Anscombe managed a second penalty to reduce the half-time deficit to 18-6 but Jordie Barrett added a further three points early in the second half.

Rhys Priestland replaced Anscombe for his first international in four years and made an immediate impression by slotting over a penalty.

Wales were punished for some loose kicking with Rieko Ioane and David Havili providing the warning before wing Jordan expertly counter-attacked to collect his own chip and cross for the All Blacks' third try.

Wales finally scored a try with Priestland producing a clever chip kick that centre Williams pounced on.

The home side trailed by 12 points after 61 minutes but the All Blacks eased away with a devastating display of running rugby with four tries in the final quarter.

New Zealand were ruthless with two tries in quick succession as flanker Papalii and replacement Reece powered over and the onslaught continued with a sixth score for centre Lienert-Brown.

It was fitting Beauden Barrett sealed the win and took the score above 50 points with a second interception try, this time latching onto a loose pass from an otherwise impressive Johnny McNicholl.

Wales: McNicholl; Lane, J Davies, J Williams, Adams; Anscombe, T Williams; W Jones, Elias, Francis, Beard, AW Jones (capt), Moriarty, Basham, Wainwright.

Replacements: Myhill for Elias (65), Carre for W Jones (56), Lewis for Francis (56), Rowlands for AW Jones (18), S Davies for Moriarty (36), G Davies for T Willliams (68), Priestland for Anscombe (47), B Thomas for J Williams (68).

New Zealand: J Barrett; Jordan, Lienert-Brown, Havili, R Ioane; B Barrett, TJ Perenara; Moody, Taylor, Laulala, Retallick, Whitelock (capt), Blackadder, Papalii, Savea.

Replacements: Taukei'aho for Taylor (62), Tu'inukuafe for Moody (62), Lomax for Blackadder (41-49), Lomax for Laulala (63), Vaa'i for Retallick (68), A Ioane for Papalii (68), Weber for Perenara (62), Mo'unga for Jordan (68), Reece for Havili (65).

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Assistant Referees: Karl Dickson (England), Christophe Ridley (England)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ireland).

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

275 comments

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 19:20

    "Williams wants Wales to end All Blacks dominance "

    I want to see world peace but that also won't happen my lifetime.

    • Reply posted by Original Tequila Surfer, today at 19:57

      Original Tequila Surfer replied:
      Have you actually anything to say about the match at all?

  • Comment posted by appleeden, today at 19:27

    Wales made to look like a teir two team. When New Zealand wanted to move to another gear Wales had nothing.

    • Reply posted by jackgarvey, today at 19:31

      jackgarvey replied:
      This tier 2 side managed to humiliate England by 16 points, recently, remember.

  • Comment posted by JS, today at 19:22

    Demolition. Lots for Pivac to worry about. Men v Boys from 60mins on.

    • Reply posted by sherbertlemon, today at 19:25

      sherbertlemon replied:
      Not really. I’m no Welsh fan but that’s a shadow of the full Wales team playing against the best side in the world…

  • Comment posted by Celia, today at 19:24

    Hope the money generated today, finds it's way to grass roots rugby. That is the only positive thing that could come out of it.

    • Reply posted by jackgarvey, today at 19:26

      jackgarvey replied:
      Well that is why Wales B took on the world,s finest team

  • Comment posted by olifox, today at 19:23

    The All Blacks are amazing, particularly when their opponents help them. Too many mistakes from Wales. Not sure they had a chance, but a somewhat less embarrassing score line may have been achievable.

  • Comment posted by ForgottenHowToLose, today at 19:29

    I'm sure the All Blacks were out to humiliate Wales.

    That's what you get when the WRU decide to arrange a fixture against the best team in the world knowing there best players will not be available.

    Absolute disrespect and arrogance from Wales to the All Blacks. I'm sure it served as an added incentive for them to wipe the floor with you.

    Well deserved

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 19:35

      blues1959 replied:
      Say what??

  • Comment posted by Tim Ward, today at 19:28

    All Black's were missing players too

    • Reply posted by jackgarvey, today at 19:31

      jackgarvey replied:
      Ha ha ha

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:25

    And still Wales have not beaten the All Blacks since the Queens coronation

    • Reply posted by jackgarvey, today at 19:34

      jackgarvey replied:
      I watched Wales beat them the last time. We dominated them. Seems just like yesterday

  • Comment posted by shazdd, today at 19:23

    I thought Derwyn Jones was the WORST player ever to put on the Welsh jersey but Ryan Elias must come a close second. I appreciate Wales had a depleted side but surely there must be a better hooker than him in Wales

    • Reply posted by jackgarvey, today at 19:27

      jackgarvey replied:
      She lived in Ely

  • Comment posted by Ex-Corshamite, today at 19:33

    Predictable result. Steep learning curve for the Welsh team. New Zealand cut most teams apart (England and South Africa excepted). Only plus point was the back row. Our kicking 2nd half was generally woeful.

    • Reply posted by jackgarvey, today at 19:37

      jackgarvey replied:
      Wales recently humiliated England by 16 points, so englishman cannot carp

  • Comment posted by Scorpionwinger, today at 19:55

    What a sad state of affairs that the world’s best team gets to play Wales B on Amazon while mugging off punters with full price tickets in Cardiff. I remember the days when only full strength sides played each other and all internationals were a joy. This flaccid garbage is nothing but a money making exercise and has destroyed the soul of a once great game.

    • Reply posted by CalvinLomax, today at 20:00

      CalvinLomax replied:
      Autumn international games all about cash anyway

  • Comment posted by Fartburger, today at 19:33

    Too many basic errors from Wales. They are allowed to tackle, its in the rules. Basham only player to show spirit. All Black's too clinical and ref too scared to upset them by penalising them. Walles will not win against SA or Aus and will just scrape past Figi. Depressing.

    • Reply posted by jackgarvey, today at 19:36

      jackgarvey replied:
      Who are figi? Do you know much about rugby?

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 19:30

    Men against boyos
    X-D

  • Comment posted by Billy Fartsniff, today at 19:29

    Wales just not up to scratch against the top sides. Nothing inherently wrong with that but they'll be disappointed with a result like this.

    • Reply posted by jackgarvey, today at 19:40

      jackgarvey replied:
      So we should just carry on thrashing the English then.

  • Comment posted by GL, today at 19:28

    First half I thought the ref was against us but second half our boys looked like amateurs, Is it they’re not good enough or is it they don’t believe they can beat the all blacks??? I’m not sure

    • Reply posted by jackgarvey, today at 19:30

      jackgarvey replied:
      You are english, and you lost to us by a massive 16 points recently

  • Comment posted by Corbies Clowns, today at 19:46

    Enjoyable sporting day...NZ thrash wales and England thrash the Aussie at cricket...

    • Reply posted by A BALANCED VIEW, today at 19:49

      A BALANCED VIEW replied:
      clown...

  • Comment posted by bigbaddog, today at 19:45

    Welsh fans tell me there are similarities between Wales and New Zealand. I presume they are referring to the weather.

    • Reply posted by Buyer-Seller, today at 19:50

      Buyer-Seller replied:
      It'll be the sheep population.

  • Comment posted by peterwinchester, today at 19:32

    The ABs were always going to score 50, but no-one could have stopped that amazing final15mins of unmissable, world class magic.

    • Reply posted by jane, today at 19:46

      jane replied:
      Wrong.

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 19:25

    UTTERLY AWESOME

    The greatest sporting team ever, no question

    They absolutely decimated the 6N champions.

    All the British sports team managers (Southgate et al) would do well to study this phenomenon

    Population 5 million, their success is beyond belief.

    • Reply posted by ed, today at 19:27

      ed replied:
      Oh dear, been on the source all day?

  • Comment posted by Aoibheann, today at 19:20

    Powerful

    • Reply posted by jackgarvey, today at 19:24

      jackgarvey replied:
      But so predictable, given it was only a Wales B selection.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured