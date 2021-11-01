Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wayne Pivac's injury-hit Wales squad will be boosted by the November window return of English-based players

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v South Africa Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 6 November Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

"We fell off a big cliff" said head coach Wayne Pivac, disappointed with fitness in the final quarter of Wales' opening Autumn Nations Series 54-16 defeat to New Zealand.

Pivac promised it was something they would work on before facing South Africa just seven days later - but how many changes will he make for game two?

The good news - Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau, Louis Rees-Zammit, Callum Sheedy, Nick Tompkins, Christ Tshiunza and Thomas Youngs should all be joining the Wales camp this week, having been retained by their English clubs for the out-of-window All Blacks game.

The bad news - Biggar became the latest injury worry, limping off in Northampton's game, while Alun Wyn Jones and Ross Moriarty left the field in Cardiff with shoulder injuries.

Pivac already has a lengthy injury list including hooker Ken Owens, ruled out with a back injury after being named in the initial team to face New Zealand.

Backs Alex Cuthbert and Scott Williams, and forwards Bradley Roberts and Kirby Myhill were all drafted into the squad last week.

So picking a team to face the Springboks might not be as straightforward as it seems, but here is your chance to make your selection - don't forget to share your picks on social media using #bbcrugby.