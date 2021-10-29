Wales v New Zealand: All Blacks coach expects 'loud and fanatical' home support

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 30 October Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster admits it is "very hard to cheer up pessimists" questioning their opening autumn fixture against Wales.

The All Blacks have won the past 31 matches between the two countries.

New Zealand are overwhelming favourites to extend that record with Wales missing many first-choice players.

"It would not be a Test week up here without people knocking the game or talking about the haka or something like that," said Foster.

The fixture falls outside World Rugby's autumn international window and is expected to hand the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) an expected profit of £4m.

The depleted Six Nations champions though are missing Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau, Nick Tompkins, Louis Rees-Zammit, Callum Sheedy, Thomas Young and Christ Tshiunza as they have not been released by their English-based clubs.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac is without 20 players, the latest setback coming with the withdrawal of British and Irish Lions hooker Ken Owens after he had been initially named in the team.

The Scarlets front-rower joined George North, Ellis Jenkins, Leigh Halfpenny, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Dan Lydiate and Liam Williams on the injury list, with Willis Halaholo ruled out through Covid-19.

New Zealand's 104-14 win against the United States last weekend was Ian Foster's 13th victory in 17 matches as All Black's coach

In contrast, New Zealand arrive in Cardiff after winning the Rugby Championship and and then running in 16 tries against USA.

Foster has named an almost full-strength side with very few people giving Wales hope of a first victory over the All Blacks since 1953 .

"I find it hard to cheer up pessimists so I won't try to change their mind," added Foster.

"All I know is that it's a Test match, New Zealand v Wales. The sign of the time is there is always players missing through injury and stuff.

"When you look at teams missing players some of them are through injury and that's regardless of what window that's in. So I think the numbers have been blown up a bit.

"This is a game both countries wanted and has been in the schedule for a long time so everybody has had a chance to plan and get ready for it. It is outside the window but we have known that for nine months.

"It has not surprised people but if some people want to not like it, that's their choice.

"A few of the media are focusing on that before the test but it's nothing new up here. It is business as normal in a certain sense but underneath I think there is massive excitement for this game.

"Around the community here the vibe we are picking up is there is a chance for the people of Wales to go to their national stadium and sing and watch their national team.

"I am sure whoever is out on that park will play with a lot of passion and pride and that is what we are expecting."

Foster says he is still anticipating a stern challenge from Wales.

"They are the Six Nations champions, you don't do that by not having depth," added Foster.

"They have got a few players who have not been released by clubs but that was always going to happen so that's not like that's a surprise, so their preparation has not been affected by that.

"They have got a tight five that is largely intact, a lot of them are British Lions from the South Africa tour so there will be no surprise to see them go to that part of the game as being a key strength of theirs.

"They will put a lot of emphasis on their pack and then their backs still have a lot of experience and they have some young guys coming in."