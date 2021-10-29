Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

A mouthguard is fitted during a women's rugby head impact study in New Zealand earlier this year

England v New Zealand Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Sunday, 31 October Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England and New Zealand women's players will use special mouthguards containing head-impact monitors during training sessions and in their autumn Tests.

It marks a significant shift towards collecting data for women after studies which have shown they are twice as likely as men to suffer concussions.

In July, World Rugby shared a six-point player welfare plan that had a focus on head impact prevention.

The first of the two Tests between the sides is on 31 October.

England captain Sarah Hunter said it was "great" the top two sides in the women's game were taking part in the groundbreaking research.

"Making rugby safer for every player at all levels of the game is hugely important and we're pleased to contribute," said Hunter.

World Rugby had hoped to collect women's data at the postponed 2021 women's Rugby World Cup, which is now being played in 2022.

Exeter's Sandy Park Stadium will host the first Test and Franklin's Gardens in Northampton the second match on 7 November as the study continues.

Prevent Biometrics, based in the United States, developed the mouthguards and they have already been working with World Rugby and more than 700 grassroots players in New Zealand.

It is claimed the mouthguards collect and transmit "count, load, location, direction, linear and rotational motion" data every time there is a collision between players or players and the ground.

World Rugby, the RFU and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) are facing a legal action from a group of former professional players suffering from early-onset dementia, which they say is due to their exposure to head injuries during their careers.