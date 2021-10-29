Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Johnny Williams has played three internationals for Wales and scored one try

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 30 October Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Wales centre Johnny Williams says there is a huge carrot for Wayne Pivac's side to deliver a first win over New Zealand in 68 years.

The All Blacks are firm favourites to extend their current winning sequence of 31 games this weekend but Williams is hoping his side can create history.

"If you think about it, we could be the first group to go and beat them for almost 70 years," said Williams.

"That history does mean something and we have got to fix that."

Wales are without 20 players because of injuries and unavailability as the match is being played outside World Rugby's international window.

In contrast, New Zealand are at almost full strength as Wales aim for the first win since 1953, with Williams hoping the rugby team can lift the nation.

"What a win would do for the country during a lot of dark times recently," said Williams.

"What that would do for the nation would be massive and there is serious motivation to get the win. It would be amazing to do that.

"It is a huge carrot at the end of the game to deliver the win."

Williams played for England Under-20s, but qualified for Wales via his father Gareth and joined Scarlets in the summer of 2020.

The 25-year-old made his international debut last autumn against Georgia behind closed doors at Parc y Scarlets.

Williams was in the Cardiff crowd when Wales lost to New Zealand by one point in 2004 and the memorable haka stand-off four years later.

Full house for first time

Now he will be able to play at the Principality Stadium in front of a full house.

"It's just crazy to think I am now going to be playing in these games," added Williams.

"It's a bit surreal but I'm ready and looking forward to it. This is going to be the first time most of my family are going to watch me play for Wales.

"It almost feels like a first cap, in a way, that real special moment playing in front of fans at the stadium with such a tough challenge ahead.

"It's going to mean the world to have my family there supporting me at the stadium in front of a sold-out crowd."

Williams suffered a serious shoulder injury in April while playing for Scarlets and only returned to action earlier this month.

He has been selected for the opening autumn match despite playing only two games for his club and admitted this 30 October date was always on his radar.

"I have only played a game and a half since coming back from my shoulder, but think I'm ready and I'm confident with my form and fitness," said Williams.

"It was a pretty nasty injury, definitely one of the worst I have had. The rehab and prehab I have still got to do, that is going to be continuous almost throughout my career now, because there was nerve damage.

"There were a few sacrifices because I wanted to compete and be back for the autumn fit and there was a time when I was doubting that.

"The New Zealand game was always on the horizon. I set myself a few targets to get back to, starting from pre-season with the Scarlets and I was always missing the targets and goals for that.

"I started to worry I was not going to play enough games to be in the autumn squad, full stop, let alone playing.

"I managed just to get back and have some games under my belt, and luckily, been selected. We are here now, and I am ready."