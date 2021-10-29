Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Worcester Warriors have conceded 23 tries in the three games in which club captain Ted Hill has been suspended

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 30 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Worcester Warriors have England internationals Ted Hill and Ollie Lawrence back as they host Sale bidding to end a run of five straight defeats.

Skipper Hill is back from a three-game ban at flanker and centre Lawrence has made a rapid return from a calf injury but Warriors remain without half-backs Willi Heinz and Owen Williams.

Sale make eight changes from last Saturday's 11-9 loss at Leicester.

Again without Faf de Klerk and Raffi Quirke, Gus Warr stays at scrum-half.

Sale have Quirke, Manu Tuilagi and Tom Curry on England duty, but full-back Luke James, winger Denny Solomona, centre Sam James, stand-off Rob du Preez, flanker Ben Curry, prop Coenie Oosthuizen, hooker Tommy Taylor, and number eight Daniel du Preez all return as Ben Sanderson continues to rotate his squad.

Nick Schonert, who only left Sixways to move to Sale in the summer, and still runs a coffee shop in Worcester with fellow former Warriors prop Callum Black, is on the Sharks bench.

Lawrence and Heinz were both late withdrawals from last Friday night's club record points total 66-10 Premiership nightmare at Northampton.

But Lawrence has reported fit and Hill is back to lead the team, while Tonga international Sione Vailanu is recalled at number eight, Noah Heward returns on the right wing, Wales international Scott Baldwin comes in at hooker and former Gloucester lock Matt Garvey is the last of their six changes as he makes only his second start. And Wales centre Ash Beck is fit for a place on the bench after his neck injury.

British and Irish Lions duo Duhan van der Merwe and Rory Sutherland both play after being off on two days' international duty training with Scotland this week.

Sale, who did the double over Worcester last season, have won only once since the opening weekend of the season, when they beat champions Harlequins 28-22 on 15 October - but they have not won in their three Premiership away games.

Worcester: Shillcock; Heward, Lawrence, Venter, van der Merwe; Smith, Chudley; Sutherland, Baldwin, Judge, Garvey, G Kitchener, Hatherell, Hill (capt), Vailanu.

Replacements: Annett, Waller, Tyack, A Kitchener, Lewis, Simpson, Searle, Beck.

Sale: L James; Solomona, S James, Van Rensburg, Yarde; R du Preez, Warr; Rodd, Taylor, Oosthuizen, J-P du Preez, de Jager (capt), Wiese, B Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, McIntyre, Schonert, Ross, Nield, N Thomas, MacGinty, Reed.

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).