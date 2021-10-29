Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rory Hutchinson usually lines up at centre for Northampton

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 30 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Northampton make five changes for the East Midlands derby with Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam on England duty.

Those absences mean Scotland's Rory Hutchinson starts at full-back for Saints for only the second time.

Leicester have Freddie Steward, Ellis Genge and Ben Youngs away with England, with Freddie Burns in at full-back.

Francois van Wyk starts against his old club, with veteran Richard Wigglesworth in the half-backs with George Ford.

There will be a sellout crowd at Franklin's Gardens, with Tigers top of the Premiership after six wins from six and Northampton winning four of their opening five games.

Chris Boyd's Saints have won seven of the past nine meetings between the sides in all competitions.

Northampton attack coach Sam Vesty told BBC Radio Northampton:

"A full house at Franklin's Gardens, it's going to be a strong Leicester team and a strong Northampton team - what more could you ask for?

"To win the Premiership you've got to have a good squad, you know that now. It is about your squad and this is a good test of it.

"We have to absolutely come out flying emotionally and physically. They want to come here and be the bullies, that's what they thrive on - we know that and good luck to them."

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick told BBC Radio Leicester:

"I want us to put in the best performance possible.

"It's a privilege to represent the team and I make sure that's emphasised every week, this week is no different.

"When Northampton play phase attack in their own half they look outstanding, so I think we've got to be really well prepared to defend against that.

"If they do that they stretch any team, they move any team around."

Northampton: Hutchinson; Skosan, Proctor, Dingwall, Collins; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller (capt), Matavesi, Painter, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Wood, Harrison, Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Auterac, Hill, Moon, Coles, Lomani, Grayson, Litchfield.

Leicester: Burns; Potter, Moroni, Kelly, Nadolo; Ford (capt), Wigglesworth; Van Wyk, Montoya, Cole, Wells, Snyman, Chessum, Van Staden, Wiese

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Leatigaga, Heyes, Green, Reffell, Van Poortvliet, Hegarty, Murimurivalu.

Referee: Tom Foley (RFU).