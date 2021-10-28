Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Beauden Barrett helped New Zealand beat Wales to third place at the 2019 World Cup in Japan

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 30 October Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru.

Beauden Barrett will make his 100th New Zealand appearance when they face depleted Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

The 30-year-old fly-half and his team-mates will bid to extend the All Blacks' 31-game winning streak against Wales that started in 1953.

Barrett's eighth appearance against Wales will make him New Zealand's 11th centurion.

"I can't speak more highly about his contribution as a person to the black jersey," said head coach Ian Foster.

Barrett's brother Jordie will be at full-back in a much-changed line-up from the side that hammered the United States last weekend.

Brodie Retallick is back for his 90th cap to partner Sam Whitelock, who leads the visitors at Principality Stadium.

Props Joe Moody and Nepo Laulala join hooker Codie Taylor in also returning to the starting side.

Foster added: "It's been three years since we played in Europe, so there's a real sense of excitement. What a better place to start than at a packed-out stadium here in Cardiff.

"The Welsh will play with their traditional passion and their fans singing in the stadium, and they'll throw everything at us.

"They are Six Nations champions and a very good team. They have a group of young players coming through who'll be excited to play so we will have to be ready, and we are."

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett; Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Rieko Ioane; Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara; Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala, Brodie Retallick, Samuel Whitelock (capt), Ethan Blackadder, Dalton Papalii, Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Brad Weber, Richie Mo'unga, Sevu Reece.