Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Sandy Carmichael played 50 internationals for Scotland

Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions forward Sandy Carmichael has died at the age of 77.

Carmichael, who was awarded an MBE in 1977, earned 50 caps between 1967 and 1978 represented the Lions on their 1971 and 1974 tours.

Scottish Rugby described Carmichael as "a giant of the game".

"He was recognised as one of the bravest as well as fairest players to grace the game," read a tweet from the Lions.

During a fiery encounter against Canterbury on the 1971 Lions tour of New Zealand, Carmichael fractured his cheekbone in five places, but managed to finish the game.