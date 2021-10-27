Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Carys Phillips celebrates scoring during the 2018 autumn series win over South Africa

Former Wales captain Carys Phillips and Sale scrum-half Jess Roberts have been called up to the Wales Women squad for the autumn campaign.

Worcester hooker Phillips joined the squad today and trained, while Roberts, who gained two caps in last season's Six Nations, will join the squad for their camp this weekend.

Wales face Japan on Sunday, 7 November before playing South Africa and Canada.

"They fully deserve to be called in," said head coach Ioan Cunningham.

"Both Carys and Jess have been performing well for their clubs. They will add real quality and strength in depth to our options at scrum-half and hooker as we build towards the World Cup.

"A year out from the World Cup, we want to expose as many players as possible to our environment so that they are comfortable with our practices and structures and in order to increase competition within the squad, which is always vital to raising standards."

Wales Women autumn squad

Forwards: Siwan Lillicrap (capt), Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Bethan Dainton, Kat Evans, Cerys Hale, Cara Hope, Gwen Crabb, Abbie Fleming, Georgia Evans, Natalia John, Madi Johns, Manon Johnes, Molly Kelly, Bethan Lewis, Robyn Lock, Liliana Podpadec, Carys Phillips, Gwenllian Pyrs, Donna Rose, Caryl Thomas.

Backs: Keira Bevan, Leanne Burnell, Hannah Jones, Jasmine Joyce, Jess Kavanagh, Courtney Keight, Kerin Lake, Caitlin Lewis, Ffion Lewis, Jade Mullen, Lisa Neumann, Jess Roberts, Elinor Snowsill, Niamh Terry, Flo Williams, Megan Webb, Robyn Wilkins.