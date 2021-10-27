Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Elliot Daly started the first Lions Test against South Africa and was on the bench for the final two games

British and Irish Lions and England back Elliot Daly could return to action for Saracens in early December.

The 29-year-old has not played since being a replacement in the British and Irish Lions' second Test loss to South Africa in the summer.

Daly will begin training soon having had surgery on a stress fracture after returning to the UK.

He has not played for Saracens since scoring a try in June's Championship play-off final second leg.

Daly won the last of his 52 England caps against Ireland in this year's Six Nations.

Meanwhile Sarries' Scotland centre Duncan Taylor should be fit in the next couple of weeks after a summer ankle operation.

But prop Ralph Adams-Hale will be out for up to four months after having surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder.