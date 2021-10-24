Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Alex Cuthbert chats to Wayne Pivac at Wales training on Monday

Alex Cuthbert has been added to the Wales squad for the autumn series games against New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

Cuthbert, 31, has not played for Wales since 2017 having spent the past three seasons playing for Exeter Chiefs.

But Cuthbert has been recalled having returned to Welsh rugby when he joined Ospreys in June.

The wing, who has 47 Wales caps, gives Wayne Pivac a welcome option amid fitness doubts over Liam Williams.

Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit is unavailable for the New Zealand game on Saturday because it falls outside World Rugby's international window, while Leigh Halfpenny is out of the whole series because of injury.

There were doubts over whether Cuthbert would play for Wales again after he left Cardiff for Exeter in 2018.

The move brought a halt to his international career because of the nation's eligibility rules, with Cuthbert falling short of the 60 caps needed to play for Wales while playing for a club outside of the country.

Cuthbert says he is a "more experienced and a more mature person" after a successful stint in England, where he tasted Premiership and Champions Cup success.

The 6ft 6in player made his Wales debut in 2011 and helped Warren Gatland's team win the Grand Slam in 2012.

He was part of the British and Irish Lions squad in 2013, when he won one Test cap

Speaking before his Ospreys debut earlier this month, Cuthbert said he would "love to play for Wales again", adding that he would "take it game by game" because of his injury record while at Exeter.

He made his first Ospreys appearance in the United Rugby Championship win over Benetton on 16 October, and featured again as Toby Booth's side beat Munster last weekend.