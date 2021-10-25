Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Autumn internationals: Scotland v Tonga Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 30 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland have lost centre Mark Bennett and hooker Fraser Brown to injury ahead of their opening Autumn Nations series encounter against Tonga.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has called up Edinburgh's Dave Cherry as a replacement for Glasgow Warriors' Brown for Saturday's game at Murrayfield.

Edinburgh back-row Magnus Bradbury has also come into the squad.

Australia (7 November), South Africa (13th) and Japan (20th) also face the Scots in Edinburgh.

More to follow.