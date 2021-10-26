Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lucio Cinti Luna has played sevens and Test rugby for his native Argentina

London Irish have signed Argentina wing Lucio Cinti Luna on an undisclosed deal.

The 21-year-old, who also played sevens rugby, joins compatriots Juan Martin Gonzalez Samso, Agustin Creevy and Facundo Gigena at the Exiles.

Cinti Luna will join up with Irish once his autumn international commitments are complete with Argentina.

"We're really pleased to add another quality young Exile to our squad," director of rugby Declan Kidney said.

"Lucio has great potential and we're excited about seeing his talent develop during his time with us."

Cinti Luna, who has four Argentina caps, added: "I am pleased to join London Irish. The Premiership is a great league - a league full of excitement.

"It's a really good move for me at this stage of my career and I can't wait to get started after the internationals."