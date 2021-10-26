Autumn Tests 2021: Pick your Scotland XV to play Tonga
From the section Scottish Rugby
|Autumn Nations Cup: Italy v Scotland
|Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 30 October Kick-off: 14:30 GMT
|Coverage: Text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app
Ali Price or George Horne? Zander Fagerson or Jamie Bhatti? Who are the Scotland players to start Saturday's Test opener at home to Tonga?
Gregor Townsend has named 12 uncapped players in this squad for the first of four Autumn Tests, with Australia, South Africa and Japan also to come.
National captain Stuart Hogg is among those not available until the Wallabies Test next Sunday, so who should the head coach select for Saturday? Pick and share your XV below.
My Scotland XV
Who would you pick for Scotland's Autumn Test opener against Tonga? Pick and share your XV
