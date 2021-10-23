Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jordan made the most of his opportunities to score a hat-trick of tries

Will Jordan scored three tries as New Zealand started their northern hemisphere tour with an easy 104-14 win over the United States in Washington.

The home side scored their first tries against the All Blacks, but it was still their heaviest loss to them.

The All Blacks ran in 16 tries with some of the squad's less experienced players getting their chance to shine.

They will face Wales in Cardiff next Saturday, followed by games against Italy, Ireland and France.

The All Blacks were coming off a loss to South Africa three weeks ago that denied them an unbeaten run in the Rugby Championship while the Eagles suffered a World Cup qualifying loss to Uruguay two weeks ago.

Sam Whitelock, who missed the later Rugby Championship matches in Australia, took over as captain for the All Blacks with long-term skipper Sam Cane returning in the second half after recovering from a torn pectoral muscle.

Moments after fans cheered the All Blacks performing the haka, they watched flanker Luke Jacobson score the first try only seconds into the match, taking the third pass of the day then cross down the left.

It was one-way traffic after that as Jordan crossed for his opening try in the 10th minute and then added a second on 29 minutes before completing his hat-trick with 11 minutes remaining.

Ethan de Groot on his first start, Damian McKenzie, Jacobson again and Richie Mo'unga all crossed before Angus Ta'avao added another and Tupaea scored the ninth Kiwi try in the 37th minute.

But the Americans celebrated at the end of the first half as Nate Augspurger broke free, evaded McKenzie and raced over the line, kneeling and raising his arms skyward as the Eagles made it 59-7.

Ta'avao scored his second try seconds into the second half and Dalton Papalii added another before Eagles winger Ryan Matyas crossed on 53 minutes.

But Anton Lienert-Brown responded two minutes later before Beauden Barrett came off the bench to score and Dane Coles and TJ Perenara also got on the scoresheet in the final moments.