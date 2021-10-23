Cornish Pirates have won three of their first four Championship games of the season

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle praised his side's mentality after their 32-8 win away at Nottingham.

The bonus-point win put the Pirates two points off Championship leaders Ealing after four games.

Tries for Tom Channon and John Stevens inside the first 10 minutes set the tone for the Pirates before Patrick Schickerling and James Benjamin scored at either end of the second period.

"The boys were mentally in the right place," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.

The victory was the Pirates' third in four matches and the club are one of seven teams separated by just four points at the top of the table.

"We left a few opportunities out there, but the pleasing thing was the way we stuck to task and despite being under pressure we coped with that and reacted positively," added Cattle.

"I know its early in the season but we spoke about it being a crossroads in the season in terms of us wanting to compete at the top and these are the games we've got to go away and win.

"I'm really pleased with how we approached that game because there was a lot of hanging around on that Friday which is an unusual routine - it's only going to happen once this year where you play on a Friday night but you travel up on a Thursday."