Ben Vellacott got Edinburgh's fourth try in Parma

URC: Zebre 10-27 Edinburgh Zebre (7) 10 Try: Bruno Con: Canna Pen: Rizzi Edinburgh (8) 27 Tries: Blain, McInally, Venter, Vellacott Cons: Kinghorn 2 Pen: Kinghorn

Edinburgh moved up to fourth in the United Rugby Championship with a bonus-point win against Zebre.

Jack Blain, Stuart McInally, Boan Venter and Ben Vellacott ran in tries for Mike Blair's side, with three of the scores coming in the second half.

Blair Kinghorn kicked seven points for the visitors.

Pierre Bruno had crossed to give Zebre a lead, Carlo Canna converting, and Antonio Rizzi's penalty took them to double figures for the day.

Zebre, without a victory since February, remain bottom of the standings.

Kinghorn's penalty put Edinburgh in front but Bruno touched down on Zebre's left for the first try.

Kinghorn had a hand in Blain's try but could not add the conversion.

McInally touched down from the back of a maul after the break and another miss from Kinghorn kept Zebre within touching distance.

But Venter barged through for a converted score while Jimmy Tuivaiti was in the sin bin for the home team.

Rizzi came off the bench to reduce the deficit to 10 with his boot, but Vellacott spotted an opportunity to dive over in the corner, leaving Kinghorn to round off the scoring.

Zebre: Laloifi, Bruno, Bisegni, Lucchin, Cronje, Canna, Fusco, Fischetti, Bigi, Bello, Sisi, Krumov, Tuivaiti, Andreani, Giammarioli.

Replacements: Ceciliani, Buonfiglio, Neculai, Zambonin, Leavasa, Palazzani, Rizzi, Biondelli.

Edinburgh: Immelman, Blain, Johnstone, Hutchison, Hoyland, Kinghorn, Shiel, Schoeman, McInally, de Bruin, Hodgson, Philips, Ritchie, Crosbie, Mata.

Replacements: Cherry, Venter, Atalifo, Bradbury, Kunavula, Vellacott, Savala, Dean.