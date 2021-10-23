Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Strict coronavirus protocols were in place for the 2021 Six Nations

The England squad will have reduced coronavirus restrictions in place for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series.

The Rugby Football Union has confirmed that players and staff are now above the 85% required vaccination target.

Eddie Jones' squad and management team can now relax social distancing and mask wearing while in camp.

England face Tonga at Twickenham on 6 November, followed by games against Australia and South Africa.

The changes will mean there will be no gaps between players during the national anthems, and no limit to the numbers allowed into rooms at the team hotels.

The squad will also be able to travel to matches on one bus, rather than the two or three used last autumn and in the Six Nations.

In addition, players can also leave their base during their free time to get coffee and sit outside. However, social distancing in public areas must be observed.

However, an extensive testing programme will remain in place, with all players and staff needing to supply negative PCR results before entering the team environment.

In addition, a minimum of three lateral flow tests must be taken each week, including on the day before each game. Daily Covid-19 wellness checks will also be carried out before leaving bedrooms.

Visitors to camp are to be minimised, and those who do enter will be required to undergo PCR testing before arrival.