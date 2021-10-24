Centre Scott Williams is enjoying a resurgence at Scarlets after several injury-hit seasons

Scarlets centre Scott Williams is appealing to supporters to "look at the bigger picture" after Friday's hard-fought 34-28 win over Benetton in the United Rugby Championship.

Williams led a much-changed side without 10 Wales squad members.

It was only a second win in five under new head coach Dwayne Peel.

"Everything's new, new head coach, attack coach, defence coach, so there's a lot of information to take on board," explained 51-cap Williams.

"You have to take a step back and look at the bigger picture of what we're trying to build here. Short-term there's a lot to work on and a lot of areas we need to improve, but it takes time.

"We've got a few weeks to work on some of those areas and go into the next period and the Christmas block better."

Former playing favourite Peel returned to Parc y Scarlets from Ulster following short spells in charge for Brad Mooar, who was recruited by New Zealand, and Glenn Delaney.

Williams, 31, was restored to his previous captaincy role against the Italians after a three-year spell at the Ospreys - much of it dogged by injuries.

But former Wales scrum-half Peel is backing Williams' ability to return to the international stage.

"He's had a torrid two years, but he's played a lot of rugby in this block and it's great to see him back on the field," Peel said.

"He's mentally really tough and resilient, let's not rush him but I've got no doubt he'll play for Wales again.

Williams has not played for Wales under national coach Wayne Pivac, winning his most recent cap just before the 2019 World Cup, before centres such as fellow Scarlet Johnny Williams, Nick Tompkins, and Willis Halaholo moved ahead of him in the pecking order.

"I'm enjoyed myself, the main thing is just getting game time and I know what I can do, it's just taking baby steps," said Williams.

"I haven't spoken to Wayne. I haven't played much in the last couple of seasons, so I'm focussing here at the Scarlets and it's nice to enjoy it again after being in a tough place in the last couple of seasons."

Contentious decisions

After heavy defeats to Munster and Leinster, Peel was relieved to pick up five points against Benetton despite a string of key decisions from Irish referee Chris Busby and television match official (TMO) Brian MacNeice going against his side.

One Benetton try was reviewed for a forward pass and another for offside at a ruck, while two Steff Evans touchdowns were ruled out because of doubt over a grounding, then a marginal knock-on.

"It is frustrating, we'll look at it again and ask the questions if there's anything we need to talk about," said Peel.

"If I'd been at the end of a loss, I might have had a different view on it."

Scarlets now have a break during the international window before visiting South Africa for games against Sharks on 27 November and Bulls six days later, followed by a European Champions Cup match away to Bristol Bears in a demanding schedule.