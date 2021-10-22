Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ronan Kelleher's early try gave Leinster the momentum

United Rugby Championship: Glasgow Warriors v Leinster Glasgow Warriors (10) 15 Tries: Dempsey, Bean Cons: Thompson Pens: Thompson Leinster (17) 31 Tries: Kelleher, Keenan, A Byrne, Sheehan Cons: R Byrne 4 Pens: R Byrne

Leinster moved top of the United Rugby Championship as they ended hosts Glasgow Warriors' three-game winning run with a bonus-point victory.

Superb Ronan Kelleher and Hugo Keenan tries gave the reigning champions a first-half advantage, but Jack Dempsey replied before the break.

The Irish side turned the screw with tries from Adam Byrne and Dan Sheehan to make it five wins out of five.

Lewis Bean grabbed a consolation score for Glasgow, but they were well beaten.

As Leinster move above Ulster, who visit Connacht on Saturday, Glasgow remain fourth.

Glasgow welcomed back their returning Lions Ali Price and Zander Fagerson and came into this one with a bit of momentum.

That, though, is Leinster's default position and the reigning champions quickly set about extending their perfect start to the URC season.

Ross Byrne's penalty nudged them ahead and, when the ball was spun wide to Kelleher a few moments later, the hooker channelled his inner winger to produce a stunning finish.

A big hand-off sat opposite number Jonny Matthews on his backside and Kelleher surged past another couple of tackles to power over. Brilliant from Kelleher but miserable defence from a Glasgow perspective.

Ross Thompson got Glasgow up and running with a penalty, but every time Leinster put the ball wide, they looked on the cusp of an overlap and once again they cut Glasgow open.

James Lowe's footwork beat Sione Tuipulotu and the winger popped a neat offload for Keenan to glide over and extend the Irish side's lead to 17-3.

The Warriors responded well. Sensing they needed something to cling onto going in at half-time, they found it when the impressive Dempsey dived over from close range to make it a seven-point game at the break.

You sensed Glasgow just had to score next to make this a contest, but it was Leinster who struck again.

Keenan and Luke McGrath sliced through the home defence to leave Warriors scrambling. When the ball came back the other way, Ross Byrne executed the wrap-around to put Adam Byrne over in the corner. At 24-10 to the good, Leinster were moving through the gears.

Substitute Sheehan trundled over the line as Leinster secured the bonus point, while Bean came off the Warriors bench to score in similar fashion at the other end.

The final word to Glasgow, but in truth they were second best by some considerable distance as the champions once again demonstrated they are operating on a different plane.

Glasgow Warriors: Thompson, Steyn, Tuipulotu, Johnson, McLean, Weir, Price, Bhatti, Matthews, Z. Fagerson, Harley, Gray, Wilson, Darge, Dempsey.

Replacements: Turner, Kebble, Pieretto, Bean, M Fagerson, G Horne, Grigg, Forbes.

Leinster: Keenan, A Byrne, Ringrose, Frawley, Lowe, R Byrne, McGrath, Healy, Kelleher, Furlong, Molony, Baird, Doris, Leavy, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, E Byrne, Ala'alatoa, Toner, Ruddock, Gibson-Park, Osborne, van der Flier.

Referee: Craig Evans (Wales).