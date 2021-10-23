Connacht roared back from consecutive defeats to dominate Ulster in Dublin

United Rugby Championship: Connacht v Ulster Connacht (17) 36 Tries: Murray, Hansen 2, Porch, Kilgallen Cons: Carty 4 Pen: Carty Ulster (6) 11 Try: Roberts Pens: Doak 2

Connacht emphatically brought an end to Ulster's undefeated start in the United Rugby Championship with a physically dominant win over their inter-provincial rivals.

Niall Murray and Mack Hansen scored first half tries to open a lead owed largely to Connacht's greater intensity.

John Porch, Diarmuid Kilgallen and Hansen all scored after the break and while Bradley Roberts got Ulster's only try that did little to salvage a dreadful display from the visitors.

The game, played in Dublin's Aviva Stadium but listed as a home game for Connacht, was Ulster's biggest test of the season to date after they opened with three home games and a trip to Zebre.

Having entered the contest as the only side to have secured maximum points from the first four matches momentum appeared to be with Ulster against their interpro rivals who had lost their last two games, however what unfolded was a chastening experience for the northern province who looked unable to contend with a rampant Connacht.

The sides now have a month to review their early season work with a month before their next action as the URC pauses for the international break.

Carty shines in front of Ireland coach Farrell

Off all the standout performances across the board from Connacht, the display from captain Jack Carty might have been the most impressive with the fly-half continuing his excellent form.

The 29-year-old, who has not played for his country since the 2019 World Cup, was not included in Ireland head coach Andy Farrell's squad for the November Tests.

However with Farrell watching on, Carty produced another display that can leave little doubt as to which fly-half in the country is currently showing the best form.

His ability to pull the strings so effectively was aided by dominant display from Connacht's pack, whose control of the breakdown was unrelenting throughout.

Having weathered some early pressure the home side opened their account as Paul Boyle offloaded through a tackle to send Murray through a gap and in.

Australian Hansen then stretched high to pick off Billy Burns' attempted skip pass and extend his side's control of the game.

Underpinning Connacht's display was a constant aggression that rattled their opponents, to the point that Alan O'Connor flew into the back of Dave Heffernan head first in a move of frustration that saw the lock sent to the bin.

The tactic worked, although Connacht's desire to disrupt Ulster's rhythm by any means necessary was not without risk as they too went temporarily down to 14 men with Ultan Dillane sent to the bin for persistent fouling.

Tempers flared on multiple occasions as the inter-provincial rivals met for the first time this season

Off-colour Ulster barely throw a punch

For all the credit that must go the way of Connacht, Ulster by the same token were desperately disappointing.

The province's opening wins came despite never hitting top gear, although with several senior figures missing there was little concern as they did enough to collect maximum points.

However the manner of Saturday's defeat will certainly have created grounds for concern, as they seemed unable to find any foothold in the game.

They did in fact start brightly but once Murray went over there was little offered by the visitors to stem the flow.

Down 17-6 at the break, the first score of the second half was vital but mistakes persisted and Ulster failed to threaten Connacht's line.

When a brilliant strike play from a scrum saw Porch dive in at the corner in the 62nd minute, Ulster's road back closed off completely, with Kilgallen's intercept try three minutes later merely salt in the wound.

Roberts did get over from a maul, but Connacht had the final say as Hansen attacked the blindside with space opening up to scamper over from halfway.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Porch, Arnold, Daly, Hansen; Carty, Marmion; Burke, Heffernan, Bealham, Murray, Dillane; Masterson, Oliver, Boyle.

Replacements: Delahunt, Duggan, Aungier, Dowling, Butler, Blade, Fitzgerald, Kilgallen.

Ulster: McIlroy; Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, Gilroy; Burns, Doak; O'Sullivan, Herring, O'Toole, O'Connor, Henderson; Rea, Timoney, McCann.

Replacements: Roberts, Warwick, Kane, Treadwell, Jones, Shanahan, Lowry, Moxham.