Henderson has not featured in any of Ulster opening four matches in the United Rugby Championship

United Rugby Championship: Connacht v Ulster Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday 23 October Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live score updates and match report on BBC Sport NI website; full game available on BBC iPlayer from Sunday evening

Iain Henderson will make his first appearance of the season as he returns to captain Ulster against Connacht at the Aviva Stadium.

Robert Baloucoune and Stuart McCloskey both return to the backline with Ethan McIlroy moving to full-back.

For Connacht, Tom Daly replaces Bundee Aki at inside centre with Kieran Marmion coming in at scrum-half.

Eoghan Masterson coming in at blindside flanker in the only change to their pack.

Ulster skipper Henderson missed out on the early weeks of the campaign having featured for the British and Irish Lions in South Africa during the summer.

The lock will get his first taste of competitive action this season just two weeks before Ireland play their first autumn international against Japan.

Baloucoune and McCloskey, both also included in the Irish squad for next month's Tests, return having missed the last three games.

A shuffled back three sees Craig Gilroy switch wings with Ethan McIlroy taking over at full-back following news of Will Addison's fractured leg sustained against Lions last week.

Eric O'Sullivan replaces Andrew Warwick in the solitary change to the pack.

Ulster sit top of the table as the only side to have collected maximum points from their opening four games while Connacht are in 11th with just one win to their name.

The western province were narrowly defeated by Munster at Thomond Park last week with a late try giving the hosts a dramatic win.

Saturday's game, listed as a home match for Connacht, will be staged in Dublin where crowd restrictions have been lifted meaning a capacity 50,000 is permitted, although not expected.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Porch, Arnold, Daly, Hansen; Carty, Marmion; Burke, Heffernan, Bealham, Murray, Dillane; Masterson, Oliver, Boyle.

Replacements: Delahunt, Duggan, Aungier, Dowling, Butler, Blade, Fitzgerald, Kilgallen.

Ulster: McIlroy; Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, Gilroy; Burns, Doak; O'Sullivan, Herring, O'Toole, O'Connor, Henderson; Rea, Timoney, McCann.

Replacements: Roberts, Warwick, Kane, Treadwell, Jones, Shanahan, Lowry, Moxham.