Wayne Pivac recalls memories of watching Wales and New Zealand

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 30 October Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru.

He has been forced to wait but on Saturday evening Wayne Pivac will join an exclusive club when he becomes the latest New Zealander to coach Wales against the All Blacks.

In 2019, Pivac became the fourth native New Zealander to guide Wales and will be the third Kiwi to tackle them in a game.

Graham Henry never faced New Zealand during his tenure between 1998 and 2002, while Steve Hansen had three attempts against the All Blacks in 2002 and 2003.

Wales played New Zealand on 12 occasions after Warren Gatland took over in 2008 and could not manage a victory.

After wins in 1905, 1935 and 1953 in three out of the first four fixtures between the two sides, Wales' dismal losing sequence is well documented.

The 68-year record comprises 31 consecutive defeats and not even some of the finest New Zealand coaching minds have been able to turn the tide.

Hansen is a World Cup-winning coach while Gatland has a British and Irish Lions series win on his CV, but neither was able to crack the All Blacks code with Wales.

Now it is Pivac's turn after being forced to wait until two years into his tenure, with last year's match in Cardiff and a two-Test tour of New Zealand called off in the summer of 2020 - victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

So what is it like for a Kiwi to face the All Blacks as the Wales coach?

Beating big brother

Hansen was the first New Zealander to enjoy the experience in 2002 when the All Blacks defeated his Wales side 43-17 in Cardiff.

He went on to be part of two World Cup-winning coaching teams with the All Blacks, the second as head coach, but Wales was where it started for him on the international stage.

Hansen will be watching the latest edition in the early hours from a Rotorua hotel, spending his final morning of a 14-day isolation period after flying back from Japan - where he has been working in his consultancy coaching role with Toyota Verblitz.

Pivac and Hansen met through their involvement in the New Zealand police side after rugged back rower Pivac was forced to retire from playing at 27 because of injury.

Hansen was initially coached by Pivac before the duo coached together and knows the range of emotions the current Wales coach will be feeling this weekend.

Steve Hansen (left) was Graham Henry's Wales assistant before replacing his fellow New Zealander in the top job in 2002

"It is quite emotional, moving even, because I felt connected to the Welsh as I am sure Wayne will be also," said Hansen.

"You don't think it will be that way, but it is. You want to beat them (New Zealand) because it's home, but at the same time you are immensely proud of them, also because it's home.

"He will be nervous and excited, looking forward to the occasion and be a proud person.

"It's a funny occasion, but one that's memorable and I was lucky enough to do it both ways. Not long after coaching Wales, I was back in Cardiff with the All Blacks.

"It goes deeper than just being any other game, even at the time. You may not want to admit it to yourself, but it does. You would not be who you are if you didn't feel something.

"Wayne will be desperate to win because it's like playing your big brother. You always want to beat him.

"He will also be immensely proud of both teams and proud he's coaching Wales, a wonderful testament of his coaching ability."

Pivac will be faced by the New Zealand anthem and haka before kick-off.

"Being able to sing both national anthems was a pretty special moment and something I'll always remember," added Hansen.

"I sang the Welsh one poorly, but I did attempt it. It was one of the things I wanted to be able to do because it's a fantastic anthem.

"Then you come to the haka. We understand what it's about, a challenge you respect.

"You don't wander off thinking it's a big advantage (after doing the haka) because it's not; actually it's a hindrance because they get over-excited by it sometimes.

"I find it interesting when you have teams muck about after it and allow the All Blacks to come back down off it and refocus.

"It's a wonderful part of rugby tradition when you play the All Blacks and people will enjoy standing in front of it and accepting the challenge that comes with it.

"It also gives the New Zealand boys an opportunity to respect the past, ancestry and legacy of the team."

Pivac will also have the Cardiff capacity crowd effect, with New Zealand visiting Wales for the first time since 2017.

"The Cardiff crowd are second to none when they start singing," added Hansen.

"It's a beautiful stadium, the best stadium in the world to watch a game, it doesn't matter where you sit.

"They are very one-eyed, the Welsh, which is great because you want your fans to be passionate. But, at the same time, most of them are pretty respectful."

Hansen's other two games in charge of Wales against New Zealand included a 55-3 hammering in Hamilton in 2003 before the wonderful World Cup game later that year when Wales lost 53-37 in Sydney, but frightened the All Blacks.

"That was a special moment as we had a standing ovation after that game, so it is just another one that stands out," added Hansen.

"I didn't enjoy the one in Hamilton, though, we got smashed. I am a competitive person and I don't like losing, full stop.

"Overall, I always enjoyed the honour of being part of it, though. They are always memorable Test matches against Wales because of the history of the two teams and what's gone on beforehand.

"Even when I started coaching the All Blacks, I enjoyed the Welsh games for that same reason and having been privileged enough to coach both teams, I was in a pretty unique situation."

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen and Wales boss Warren Gatland both oversaw their last games in charge of their respective sides at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

That experience can allow Hansen to give an insight into why Wales keep losing to New Zealand, despite having beaten every other major nation in recent times.

"You are only one game away from doing it," added Hansen.

"It's the same thing that happened with Ireland for a long time. They couldn't do it and eventually they got there.

"It will happen for Wales at some point. For me, it's not about being able to do it once every 68 years, it's about doing it all the time.

"The All Blacks are a hard side to beat, they have some quality athletes who are well coached.

"You have to take yourself to a very deep place mentally to be able to beat them. It is something you've got to try and do all the time and it takes a lot of mental fortitude."

So could Pivac be the Wales coach who breaks the hoodoo?

A lengthy injury list and not having access to his English-based players has hampered that dream, against a side who won the Rugby Championship and scored more than 100 points against USA last weekend.

Nobody is giving Wales a chance, but Hansen has been impressed by Pivac's last 12 months in charge, which included a Six Nations title.

"It was going to be difficult following on from Warren (Gatland) because he had been so successful and you have had Covid to cope with as well," added Hansen.

"Wayne had to come in and establish himself and his style, which is totally different to Warren's, and the players are responding to it.

"They won the Six Nations under Wayne and I think he can give himself a big tick so far."